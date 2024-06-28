Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS -- Macklin Celebrini was selected with the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday.
Celebrini (6-foot, 197 pounds), a freshman center at Boston University, is the first skater from the Hockey East school to be chosen No. 1 and second BU player to go No. 1 since goalie Rick DiPietro was selected by the New York Islanders in 2000.
“Just a surreal feeling,” Celebrini told ESPN after being selected. “I’ve dreamt about this moment ever since I was a kid and for it to come true, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Celebrini, who turned 18 on June 13, was not only the youngest player in men's college hockey this season but also the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. He was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games for the Terriers.
The left-handed shot, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters all season, was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win the awards in the same season. He also earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award.
"He's consistently raised that bar for himself, taking his team on his shoulders," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He's very similar to what Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets) did last year. Someone who could come in, carry that load, deliver like he did as a freshman in the NCAA and win all the hardware, it's truly impressive. We didn't have to spend a lot of travel time going to see him play live. He was delivering to expectations and projections. That's what you love about a player like that ... he's got all those elite qualities about him, and he always delivered."