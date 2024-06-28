Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Celebrini is the fourth player from NCAA men's college hockey chosen No. 1 and first since University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

With the No. 2 pick, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Michigan State University defenseman Artyom Levshunov. The Anaheim Ducks took Beckett Sennecke, a forward with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League, at No. 3.

Cayden Lindstrom, a forward for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League, went to the Columbus Jackets at No. 4, and the Montreal Canadiens used the No. 5 choice on forward Ivan Demidov from SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's minor hockey league.

At No. 6, the Utah Hockey Club made Tij Iglina the first NHL Draft pick in its history. The center from Kelowna in the WHL is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla.

The Sharks won the No. 1 selection in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 7. Rounds 2-7 are here Saturday (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

Celebrini said weeks ago he'll determine after the draft whether he will return to BU for his sophomore season.

"I'm not going to sit there with Macklin and tell him, 'I think you really need to come back, I think you need another year'," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "I believe and I'm pretty confident ... I know he can play in the National Hockey League, no question about it. Are you ever fully ready? I don't know. He's more than capable, but [he] has to weigh all those things. Is it the right time? Will it benefit me going back one more year? Am I ready for that next challenge? There's a lot of things he's got to weigh, and I said to him, 'Listen, I will support you either way, no matter what.'"

Pandolfo then said with a grin, "Obviously, I told him the door is still wide open if he really wants to come back."

Celebrini said one reason he'd consider a return to BU is to help the program win some championships. The Terriers lost to Northeastern in the Beanpot Final (4-3 in overtime), to Boston College in the Hockey East Final (6-2), and were eliminated by eventual champion Denver in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal round (2-1 in overtime).

"Another year at BU would just give me a little more time to develop; there's no shame or nothing wrong with just taking your time and improving a little bit more, getting stronger, getting bigger and faster," Celebrini said. "Another year would benefit me just to get more physically ready and just make sure I'm very fit and strong when I when I try to make that jump."