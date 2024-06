You know you were born to be a playmaker when this is your "Uncle Steve."

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash was interviewed by SportsNet's coverage of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday.

Nash, who was referred to as "Uncle Steve" by San Jose Sharks No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini growing up, was fondly recalling seeing the young prospect develop as a player during an interview with Kyle Bukauskas.