Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens can clinch 1st berth since '21

On Tap
There are five games on the NHL schedule for Friday, all with playoff implications
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNW)
With a win in regulation, the Canadiens (39-30-9) can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season, when they lost in the Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They can also gain ground on the Senators in the race for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference; they are three points behind Ottawa (42-30-6), which has already clinched a playoff berth.
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNFL, FDSNDET)
The Red Wings (36-35-7) are in a do-or-die situation, eight points behind the Canadiens with four games to go. They can be eliminated on Friday with a loss of any kind or if Montreal gets a point against Ottawa. The Lightning (45-26-7) are three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division and one point ahead of the Florida Panthers for second place.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN)
The Devils (41-30-7) will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round, and the series will start at Carolina, which clinched second in the Metropolitan Division with a point in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The Penguins (32-35-12) have been eliminated from playoff contention.
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; SN360, NBCSCA+)
The Oilers (45-28-5), who got captain Connor McDavid back in the lineup Wednesday, will clinch a playoff berth with a win of any kind. They are four points behind the Los Angeles Kings -- their likely first-round opponent -- for second place in the Pacific Division. The Sharks (20-47-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNOX)
The Flames (37-27-14) are five points behind the Wild (43-29-7) and St. Louis Blues for the two wild card spots in the West. They have two games in hand on St. Louis, which is in the second wild card spot because it has played one more game than Minnesota (43-29-7), which would clinch a spot with a regulation win.
If playoffs started Friday
Eastern Conference
(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers
(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers
(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche