Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens can clinch 1st berth since '21

About last night

There were 10 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, eight with playoff implications:

Florida Panthers 4, Detroit Red Wings 1: Brad Marchand scored his first goal with the Panthers (46-29-4), who moved within one point of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division, having played one more game. The Red Wings (36-35-7) fell eight points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East and can be eliminated from contention Friday with any kind of loss against the Lightning or if Montreal gets one point against Ottawa.

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Buffalo Sabres 2: Jet Greaves, an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, made 39 saves for the Blue Jackets (36-33-9), who staved off elimination.They can be eliminated on Friday if the Canadiens defeat the Senators in regulation.

Washington Capitals 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 (SO): On the night the Capitals (50-19-9) honored Alex Ovechkin for scoring his 895th career goal, Washington clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with the win. With the one point, the Hurricanes (46-27-5) clinched second place in the Metropolitan, and will have home-ice advantage against the Devils in their first-round series.

New York Rangers 9, New York Islanders 2: The Rangers (37-35-7) kept their slim playoff hopes alive with the win, while also putting the Islanders (34-33-11) on the brink of elimination. Each team could be eliminated Friday if the Montreal gets at least one point against Ottawa.

Winnipeg Jets 4, Dallas Stars 0: Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves and the Jets (54-21-4) moved a step closer to clinching first in the Central Division, the Western Conference and the Presidents' Trophy. The Jets lead the Stars (50-23-6) by six points in the division with three games remaining. Winnipeg leads Washington by three points in the race for the Presidents' Trophy but has played one more game. The Stars clinched a top-two finish in the Central and home-ice advantage in the Western Conference First Round with the Colorado Avalanche losing to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 1: With the loss, the Avalanche (48-28-4) are locked into the No. 3 spot in the Central Division, and will begin their first round series on the road against either the Stars or Jets. The Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Seattle Kraken 1: The Golden Knights (48-22-9) moved a step closer to clinching the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. They have a six-point lead on the Kings for first place with three games to go. The Kings have four games remaining. Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles Kings 6, Anaheim Ducks 1: The Kings (45-24-9) moved four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific and within six of the Golden Knights for first with four games to go and have a game in hand on Vegas.