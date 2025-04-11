Gallagher embracing leadership role as Canadiens continue playoff push

MONTREAL -- There’s wasn’t a whisker on the now-bearded chin of Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher 12 years ago, but his grin today is exactly what he wore on Jan. 27, 2013, holding the puck with which he scored his first NHL goal.

The smile on Thursday had everything to do with the Canadiens knocking loudly on the door of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in four years, and with the pride he feels in the way the team is charging into the final days of the regular season.

Gallagher’s first career goal came at Bell Centre on a 25-foot wrist shot, beating New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur 13:35 into the first period. He has scored 238 goals since that one potted during his third NHL game.

Now he’s chuckling at a photo of himself and then-teammate Brandon Prust in this dressing room, Gallagher gripping the puck of his first NHL goal, the veteran Prust holding his first with the Canadiens following a 4-3 overtime win.