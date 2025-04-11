Rangers score 9 goals, cruise past Islanders

With the win, the Rangers moved six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. New York has three games remaining, and Montreal has four.

Brett Berard scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, and Juuso Parssinen had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (37-35-7), who had lost three in a row, including 8-5 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox had three assists.

“The start was really good. I thought we were just good defensively and on attack,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we have been starting games a lot better, but it’s nice when you can put up some goals and get rewarded like that. Then, I think, just finishing strong, too, I thought the third period was good.”

Maxim Tsyplakov and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders (34-33-11), who have allowed 16 goals in their past two games (lost 7-6 in overtime at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday).

Marcus Hogberg allowed eight goals on 30 shots. Tristan Lennox, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday morning, made his NHL debut in relief in the third. He allowed one goal on two shots before Hogberg reentered the game.

“Obviously, we didn't manage the puck very well, and turnovers were the difference in that game,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “The Rangers are a team with a lot of skill, especially on the top two lines, and it's a good rush team. So, if you make bad decisions exiting the zone or at the blue line, they're going to make you pay, and that’s exactly what happened. They didn't have that many chances, but the chances they had were caused by mistakes that we cannot make if we want to win games like this.”

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 3:17 of the first period. J.T. Miller faked a slap shot in the high slot and passed to Zibanejad, who scored glove side from the right circle with Hogberg out of position.