Celebrini has ‘amazing’ night as No. 1 pick by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Center enjoys whirlwind that includes spending time with San Jose legend Thornton

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS -- Macklin Celebrini’s whirlwind experience during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday began with a surprise guest and ended with a cherished reunion.

To announce the No. 1 pick, the San Jose Sharks called upon Joe Thornton, who played 15 seasons for San Jose and will have his No. 19 jersey retired by team next season. 

“With the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks are very proud to select from Boston University, Macklin Celebrini,” Thornton announced, pointing into the crowd toward Celebrini and his family. 

Celebrini, who was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters and the long-anticipated No. 1 pick, stood up and hugged his mother, Robyn, father Rick, brother and Boston University teammate Aiden, 19 (a defenseman selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft), sister Charlie, 15, and brother, R.J., 11.

The 18-year-old center headed from there to the stage to put on the Sharks jersey with his name and the No. 71 already on the back for the first time. Then, he was off for a draft day filled with numerous interviews, photo shoots and some autograph signing before rejoining his family with some more hugs in San Jose’s suite more than 2 1/2 hours later.

“It’s amazing,” Celebrini said. “This is what it’s all about, just seeing your family and celebrating with the people who got you here.”

Macklin Celebrini drafted by San Jose Sharks

After posing for a photo with Celebrini, Thornton, who was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, sent him on his way with some advice for the day, but not for his career. 

At least not yet.

“We’ll talk. We’ll talk,” said Thornton, a center who finished playing in 2022 with the Florida Panthers after 24 NHL seasons. “But just enjoy the day. Enjoy the day. You need to soak it all in because it’s a special day for so many family members and coaches and buddies. So, it’s a great day. It’s his day.”

Celebrini called Thornton, who is 14th in NHL history with 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists), “a legend of the game and a Sharks legend.”

“He’s just an amazing player and person,” he said. “It was pretty special to have him up there to announce it.”

Sharks general manager Mike Grier thought it was important that Celebrini feel a connection to Thornton and the team’s past, which includes qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 14 times in a 15-season span from 2003-2019 with a trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, before their current drought of five seasons.

The Sharks (19-54-9) won the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to select Celebrini first on May 7 after finishing last in the NHL standings this season.

“He’s a big personality, and I think he nailed it,” Grier said of Thornton, laughing. “It was awesome. He’s got such a great personality and way about him, and I think it’s probably the start of a bond between him and Macklin and our other players.”

Sharks and Macklin Celebrini open 2024 NHL Draft

San Jose appears to be building a bright future up the middle with Celebrini and Will Smith, another center who was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. Celebrini didn’t turn 18 until June 13, but still had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games with Boston University this season and became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player. Smith signed an entry-level contract May 28 after he led the NCAA with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games as a freshman at Boston College this season.

“It’s an exciting opportunity because you kind of get to build a group,” Celebrini said. “They have a young core that’s very special and I feel like they’re moving in the right direction and they’re moving the right way. … I can’t wait to see where we go.”

After leaving Thornton, Celebrini did interviews with Sportsnet, ESPN, TVA Sports, SiriusXM and NHL Network on the draft floor. He then went up to the Sphere’s fifth floor to meet with the general media before doing an interview with the Sharks’ television rights holders, NBC Sports California, another interview with Sportsnet and one with NHL.com.

A common question was when Celebrini will decide whether he will return to Boston University or turn pro and play for the Sharks next season. Celebrini can’t answer that, yet.

“I feel like it’s just more of a conversation of whether I’m ready,” he said. “Just talking to the organization, seeing what they’re feeling and thinking and also talking to my family and the coaches at BU to really get an understanding of both opportunities and make a decision from there.”

Celebrini reacts to being picked No. 1 by the Sharks

After a few more interviews, Celebrini headed back to the draft floor in time to see San Jose select defenseman Sam Dickinson from London of the Ontario Hockey League with the No. 11 pick. Celebrini greeted Dickinson with a hug before taking a group photo with him, Sharks management and the team’s scouting staff. 

Then, it was back to the draft stage for a photo with defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 2 pick, and forward Beckett Sennecke, who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 pick.

Celebrini congratulated each first-round pick he ran into with a hug. 

“They’re a bunch of my buddies, a bunch of guys I know and grew up with,” he said. “So, I’m super happy for them and all the success they’re having as well.”

Celebrini plans to head home Saturday to prepare for San Jose’s development camp. He already has a pretty good idea of what’s ahead of him. 

Though he started playing hockey when he lived in Vancouver, his family moved to San Jose in 2018 and he played for the Junior Sharks Under-14 team in 2019-20 before moving on to continue his career at the renowned Minnesota prep school Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

“It kind of works now that I kind of got a lay of the land and got to experience what life in California is like, so there’s not that much transition,” he said. “I enjoyed my time playing for the Junior Sharks for that one year and I’m excited to play for the actual Sharks.”

