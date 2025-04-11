Saros makes 39 saves, Predators top Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

O'Reilly has 2 points for Nashville

Predators at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Juuse Saros made 39 saves and the Nashville Predators recovered to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 in a shootout at Delta Center on Thursday.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nick Blankenburg each scored for the Predators (29-42-8), who have won two straight games. Forsberg had the only goal in the shootout.

Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, and Nick Bjugstad scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (36-30-13), which had won two straight.

Bjugstad opened the scoring at 4:49 of the second period, firing a shot from the goal line that went over the right shoulder of Saros to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Josh Doan made it 2-0 at 13:54, tapping in a rebound off a shot from Jack McBain.

Blankenburg scored a power-play goal at 17:21, beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot from the point to make it a 2-1 game.

Forsberg tied the game 2-2 on the power play 1:19 into the third period.

O’Reilly put the Predators up 3-2 at 3:17 when he collected a rebound and beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Guenther answered back at 5:42, scoring off a rebound in front from Logan Cooley to tie it 3-3.

