Capitals clinch No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference with shootout win against Hurricanes

Tom Wilson scored his 33rd goal of the season for the Capitals (50-19-9), who are 8-1-0 in their last nine games at Capital One Arena. Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Alex Ovechkin, who was honored during a pregame ceremony for breaking the NHL record with his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday, had an assist to extend his point streak to six games (10 points; six goals, four assists) but saw his five-game goal streak end.

Seth Jarvis scored his 31st goal of the season for the Hurricanes (46-27-5), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) but clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage against the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round. Frederick Andersen made 24 saves.

Jarvis tied it 4-4 when he redirected a pass from Sebastian Aho past Lindgren during 6-on-5 play at 18:15 of the third period.

Logan Stankoven put Carolina ahead 1-0 at 5:42 of the first period, scoring from the left circle off the rebound of Andrei Svechnikov’s shot moments after a Hurricanes power play ended.

Jackson Blake made it 2-0 at 7:14. Lindgren appeared to save Blake’s shot from the low slot, but Wilson pushed Blake into Lindgren and a video review of the play determined that the puck crossed the goal line.

Dubois pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 18:06 when he worked a give-and-go with Andrew Mangiapane on the rush and poked the return pass by Andersen for a power-play goal.

Dylan Strome tied it 2-2 at 10:50 of the second period, scoring off a rebound from the slot on a power play.

Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 16:51, feeding Brandon Duhaime on the rush and scoring off the rebound of Duhaime’s shot.

Wilson made it 4-2 at 17:29 when he powered his way to the net from the right circle and buried his own rebound.

Jordan Martinook pulled the Hurricanes within 4-3 when he scored on a wrist shot from the left point at 4:42 of the third period.