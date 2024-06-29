Michael Buffer announces Flyers 2024 NHL Draft pick in Vegas

Announcer brings famous flare to Sphere stage

Buffer flyers jett
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to rumble into the future.

Ring announcer Michael Buffer announced the Flyers pick during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.

The Philadelphia native used his trademark line to before announcing the No. 13 selection.

“Let’s get ready to rumble,” Buffer said, which earned cheers from the crowd.

Buffer than went full ring-style.

“Weighing in officially at 187 pounds, standing tall at 5 feet 11, from the Guelph Storm, Jett Luchanko,” the announcer said with his famous voice.

Luchanko was thrilled by the unique introduction.

“It’s something you will never forget to hear him call your name,” the prospect told NHL.com. “I definitely know who he is and have been getting into [boxing and MMA a little more].”

- NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report

