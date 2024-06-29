Eiserman eager to prove Islanders right after selection at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS -- Cole Eiserman was one of the top goal-scorers available in the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. That’s why the forward was shocked he fell to the New York Islanders at No. 20 on Friday.

“Obviously, you’re just waiting and seeing,” Eiserman told NHL.com. “And obviously, teams make their choices.

“I think the Islanders made the right one.”

Eiserman, 17, was second on USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-18 Team with 89 points (58 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games this season. He ranks first in NTDP history with 127 goals and 52 power-play goals. Eiserman scored the record-breaking 127th goal for the United States in the gold medal game of the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship on May 5, a 6-4 loss to Canada.

The Islanders traded back with the Chicago Blackhawks from No. 18 on May 24. General manager Lou Lamoriello was stunned to see the left wing still available.

“We had him rated pretty high,” Lamoriello said. “We were excited that he was there when we picked, so that's all we can say. We were looking for a certain type of player, and we were able to get it.”