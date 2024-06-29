2 Norway-born players make history as 1st-round picks at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard became the first Norway-born player selected in the first round of an NHL Draft when the Detroit Red Wings chose him at No. 15 at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.

"It means a lot," Brandsegg-Nygard, a forward, said. "When I heard my name, I got an energy boost in my whole body so it was pretty cool experience.

"This has been a dream for me for so long and now I reached my dream and I'm just going to keep going and hopefully be an NHL player soon."

If that wasn't a big enough story, countryman Stian Solberg went eight picks later to the Anaheim Ducks to cap an unforgettable opening night for Norwegian hockey fans across the globe.

"It was a big moment for me and my family and all Norwegian hockey fans," Solberg said. "Just a really special moment for me and I'm never going to forget it."

The Ducks moved up eight spots in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs to select the defenseman.

Brandsegg-Nygard and Solberg each were born in Oslo and played together for seven seasons at various age levels with Valerenga. They also happen to be best friends.

"Stian came to me when I was going up to the stage, so it was pretty cool to hug him," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "We are each other's biggest supporters, and we push each other a lot in school and practices."

Solberg said there's a group of approximately 15 Norwegians at the draft so they will celebrate.

"I think [Brandsegg-Nygard] was doing interviews at the time I was picked but I know he's really happy for me and I'm really happy for him," Solberg said. "It was no competition ... maybe a little bit. But that's how it is when you're 18 and best friends. I'm really happy for him and we're going to enjoy the night and take it all in."

Norway became the 26th country to have at least one player selected in the first round of an NHL Draft. The country had produced 24 drafted players prior to this year.

"It means a lot," Solberg said. "Norway's not the biggest hockey country, so hopefully we can be role models for the younger guys and be players they can look up to."

Forward Marius Holtet had been the highest-selected player from Norway after being chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 42) of the 2002 NHL Draft.

"I feel like that the regional hockey in Norway is getting more and more professional and I feel the young players are getting better and better," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "I feel like original hockey has developed a lot of in the last year so we have a good group of guys in Norway of my age and younger."

Brandsegg-Nygard and Solberg are the first duo of Norwegians picked in the same NHL Draft since goalies Lars Volden (No. 181, Boston Bruins) and Steffen Soberg (No. 117, Washington Capitals) were chosen in the 2011 NHL Draft.

"The country has been investing more time and effort in Norwegian hockey and we got some beautiful rinks over there; a lot more rinks," Solberg said. "Of course, we younger players are getting better so those players have someone to look up to as role models now. The younger generation in Norway is getting better."

Brandsegg-Nygard (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is a right wing who played for Mora in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division. The right-handed shot had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 regular-season games.

Brandsegg-Nygard established a record for most points (10; four goals, six assists in 12 games) by a draft-eligible player in a single Allsvenskan postseason. He will play with Skelleftea in Sweden's top professional men's league next season.

"Norway has very high developed training methods in other sports which they can utilize in hockey as well," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "Several guys go to play in Sweden at young age. Brandsegg-Nygard is already now physically and mentally a high-level athlete compared to his peers. He has had good and tough games in Sweden and a big role in the men's second division, playing there the past two seasons."

Solberg (6-foot-1, 205 pounds), a defenseman with Valerenga in EliteHockey Ligaen, Norway's top professional men's league, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 42 games; the fourth-most points scored by an Under-19 defenseman in EliteHockey Ligaen history. He'll play for Farestad (SHL) in 2024-25.

Each player represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. Solberg, 18, was the second-youngest player participating in the tournament, and Brandsegg-Nyard, 18, was the third youngest.

"Solberg earned his stripes mainly at his own rinks," Vuorinen said. "He played better, and everybody's eyes were opened during the World Championship."

Espen Knutsen, a forward from Oslo, ranks first in NHL games played (207) by a Norway-born player selected in the NHL Draft. He was chosen in the 10th round (No. 204) by the Hartford Whalers in 1990.

"Norway has always produced a decent number of players to European rinks, but less stardom," Vuorinen said. "Hopefully [Brandsegg-Nygard and Solberg] show a new way in the coming years."