Sennecke 'shocked' to be selected No. 3 by Ducks at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The look said it all: Beckett Sennecke was stunned to be selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday.

“As you could see by my face, I was pretty shocked,” Sennecke said. “It’s a surreal feeling for sure. Something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.

"I heard the ‘From Oshawa...’ before my name, so it was just kind of like butterflies and chills.”

The 18-year-old forward, a product of Oshawa from the Ontario Hockey League, was 13th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings and said he didn’t even have an interview with the Ducks in the days leading up to the draft. So he never thought they would be an option.

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said Sennecke couldn’t have seen it coming; the last time the Ducks spoke to the prospect was at the NHL Combine, which took place June 3-7.

“I’m sure he was surprised because I know other teams were talking to him,” Verbeek said. “It brings back really good memories to see an authentic reaction like that. It’s always fun for us to see that.”

But there may have been some speculation building with Sennecke’s agent regarding the Ducks, which was a pleasant surprise to the prospect after the fact. Most draft outlets had Sennecke projected to go outside the top 10 or 15.

“I talked to (the Ducks) at the combine, but it wasn’t anything substantial, I would say,” Sennecke said. "My agent – after I was called – I asked him ‘Did you know?’ And he said ‘Of course I knew.’ But you didn’t tell me?” Sennecke laughed.