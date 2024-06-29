Sphere welcomes 2024 NHL Draft picks with spectacular show

LAS VEGAS -- Macklin Celebrini heard his name called by the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday, then walked into a scene unlike any the League had created before.

As the center hugged his parents, the Sharks logo was onscreen behind the stage. The draft order rose above it in a single column, curving up, up, up the wall to the top of the ceiling of Sphere.

To see Celebrini’s name at No. 1, you had to crane your neck.

Everywhere the sellout crowd of 14,220 looked, there was something to see -- sharp graphics, twinkling lights, the Sharks’ name, their colors of teal and orange, a live video of Celebrini, a feast of eye candy. The song “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac sounded crisp, clear and loud.

As Celebrini walked up on stage, the display changed. Now he loomed in his Boston University jersey, larger than life. An Upper Deck hockey card of him with the Sharks was on the left. A highlight video played in a box to the right.

Finally, as he pulled on his actual Sharks jersey, the display changed again. A massive virtual Sharks jersey with his name on the back filled the screen. His autograph signed itself in the black space to the right. Below was a message: “WELCOME TO THE NHL."

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Celebrini said. “I mean, it’s truly one of a kind, the technology and all that they have here.”