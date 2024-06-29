2024 NHL Draft 1st-round live tracker, analysis

LAS VEGAS -- Welcome to the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. On Friday at Sphere in Vegas, 32 young men will officially begin their NHL journey. NHL.com deputy managing editor and draft guru Adam Kimelman is in Las Vegas and will provide information and analysis on 32 first-round picks.

Sphere has become the center of the hockey universe as the time has come for the 2024 draft.

The San Jose Sharks will start the festivities with the No. 1 pick, which they won in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 7. They are widely expected to select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks will be one of the busier teams during the two days here with nine picks in all, including No. 11 in the first round, which they acquired Thursday in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 14 selection.

San Jose is one of six teams with multiple first-round picks, along with the Chicago Blackhawks (No. 2, No. 18), Anaheim Ducks (No. 3, No. 31), Montreal Canadiens (No. 5, No. 21), Calgary Flames (No. 9, No. 28) and Philadelphia Flyers (No. 12, No. 32).

You can check out how NHL.com's draft experts think the first round will go with their final mock draft here.