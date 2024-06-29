Emery sports suit jacket lined with family’s names, sports idols at 2024 NHL Draft

Rangers select defenseman with pick No. 30 in 1st round

EJ Emery suit jacket

© EJ Emery

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

EJ Emery kept his loved ones close to him during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The New York Rangers draft selection sported a custom suit jacket that was lined with the names of his family members and pictures of his sports idols at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.

Emery posted a picture of the jacket on his Instagram story.

His sports heroes include Derek Jeter, P.K. Subban, Muhammad Ali, Willie O’Ree, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and JaVale McGee.

The Rangers selected the defenseman with the No. 30 pick in the first round.

Emery is committed to play at the University of Dakota in the fall. He is the first Black player to play for the program since the 1993-94 season.

Related Content

Rangers happy to select ‘elite defender’ Emery with No. 30 pick in NHL Draft 

Short Shifts

Maple Leafs post baby photo of 1st-round draft pick Danford with team pacifier

Michael Buffer announces Flyers 2024 NHL Draft pick in Vegas

'Uncle' Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, lauds Sharks No. 1 pick Celebrini

Sphere lights up with 2024 NHL Draft selections

Music legend Dion announces Canadiens draft pick

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 28

NHL stars, celebrities heat up Las Vegas on 2024 Awards red carpet

Luongo eats pasta out of Stanley Cup

Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

Ducks, Kings unveil new jerseys, logos for next season

Tarasenko shares photos of son in Cup 5 years apart

Comedian Matt Friend talks 2024 NHL Awards, Blackhawks with NHL.com

Barkov's young son very sleepy after Panthers Stanley Cup win

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup victory on social media

Ariana Grande celebrates Panthers Stanley Cup on social media

Tkachuk family brought to tears after Panthers Stanley Cup victory

Luongo bangs drum, brings energy ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

UFC fighters St-Pierre, Usman make friendly wager ahead of Game 7