Emery sports suit jacket lined with family’s names, sports idols at 2024 NHL Draft

EJ Emery kept his loved ones close to him during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The New York Rangers draft selection sported a custom suit jacket that was lined with the names of his family members and pictures of his sports idols at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.

Emery posted a picture of the jacket on his Instagram story.

His sports heroes include Derek Jeter, P.K. Subban, Muhammad Ali, Willie O’Ree, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and JaVale McGee.

The Rangers selected the defenseman with the No. 30 pick in the first round.