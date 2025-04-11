NHL projects garner 9 Sports Emmy Nominations

When the Sports Emmy Awards recognize excellence in sports television coverage in 2024, nine nominations will be connected to the NHL, including two projects produced by the League itself.

That's the most by far since Steve Mayer joined the NHL in January 2016.

"Think about it," said Mayer, president of NHL content and events. "Every night, there are so many shows on, and it's all narrowed down to five nominees in each category. And we've got nine of those? That's crazy to me. That's where it really is pretty cool. I'm really proud of a lot of people."

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees this week. The 46th annual ceremony will be held at Lincoln Center in New York on May 20.

ESPN received seven nominations: Outstanding Edited Special for "No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers"; Outstanding Open/Tease and Outstanding Editing -- Short Form for "Gloves -- The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup"; Outstanding Digital Innovation for "NHL in ASL"; Outstanding Audio/Sound -- Live Event for "NHL on ESPN"; Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction for the 2024 NHL Draft; and the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award partly for "NHL Big City Greens Classic."

TNT received two nominations: Outstanding Studio Show -- Limited Run for "NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on TNT" and Outstanding Audio/Sound -- Live Event for "NHL Winter Classic on TNT."

"We're really proud of what our rightsholders and partners have produced," Mayer said. "They both keep putting out great products, and we're just so happy for them that they were recognized. I'm sure the competition will be tough. You know the night of the show who we're going to be cheering for."

The NHL produced the 2024 NHL Draft, the first live sporting event at Sphere in Las Vegas, and "NHL in ASL," a first-of-its-kind broadcast of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in American Sign Language.