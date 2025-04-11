Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Stars to increase lead in Central

Makes 25 saves, Connor scores twice for Winnipeg; Dallas loses 4th in row

Jets at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Kyle Connor scored twice to reach a career-high 94 points (40 goals, 54 assists) and Josh Morrissey had two assists for Winnipeg (54-21-4), which is 6-2-0 in the past eight games and first in the Central Division.

Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars (50-23-6), who are second in the Central Division and winless in the past four games (0-2-2). They trail the Jets by six points.

Nino Niederreiter gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 18:37 in the first period when he tipped in a Morrissey point shot from the high slot.

Morgan Barron made it 2-0 at 3:37 in the second period after he walked around Dallas defenseman Lian Bichsel and shot the puck in stick side on Oettinger.

Connor extended the lead to 3-0 at 6:20 in the third period after Dallas forward Oskar Back turned the puck over in the Winnipeg zone, springing Connor for a breakaway where he scored five-hole.

Connor scored his second of the game at 8:40 on a shot at the edge of the right face-off circle after Jaret Anderson-Dolan found him with a no-look one-touch pass in the slot.

