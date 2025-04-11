Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11

Canadiens_Wild_celebrate

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Ottawa Senators in regulation (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNW).

The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division if they get at least one point against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNFL, FDSNDET) OR if the Senators lose to the Canadiens in any fashion.

The Florida Panthers (idle) will clinch a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division if the Senators lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point against the San Jose Sharks (9:30 p.m. ET; SN360, NBCSCA+) OR if the Calgary Flames lose to the Minnesota Wild in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNOX).

The Wild will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Flames in any fashion.

