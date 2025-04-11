Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Columbus, which would have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a regulation loss, pulled to within six points of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Each team has four games remaining.

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Zachary Aston-Reese also scored for the Blue Jackets (36-33-9), who have won two in a row.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres (35-37-6), who had won five straight and eight of nine. James Reimer made 27 saves.

Peterka gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the first period with his 25th goal of the season when his wrist shot from the left circle went in off the crossbar.

Dahlin extended it to 2-0 at 14:39 after a setup in front by Zach Benson. Dahlin was low in the left circle and drew the puck back to create space between him and Dante Fabbro before scoring on a wrist shot.

James van Riemsdyk cut it to 2-1 at 19:51, scoring on a breakaway with a backhander through Reimer’s pads. He ended a 14-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Aston-Reese tied it 2-2 at 4:00 of the third period, scoring glove side on a wrist shot from the point.

Jenner gave Columbus a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 6:42 near the right post, knocking in a rebound of Kirill Marchenko’s shot.