‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast: 1st-round selections, surprises discussed

LAS VEGAS -- The selections and surprises of the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft were discussed on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale were joined by several of the top prospects moments after they were selected at Sphere in Las Vegas, including Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks.

"Just pure joy and excitement," Celebrini said. "I can't wait to play for this historic organization. They've had a lot of amazing players that have played there and made a reputation for how good they could be. I just couldn't be more excited."

Among the other players who joined the show to discuss their big nights were forward Beckett Sennecke, selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 pick; forward Cayden Lindstrom, who went No. 4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets; and Tij Iginla, who was the first pick by the Utah Hockey Club at No. 6.

Sennecke discussed being as surprised as the rest of the crowd when the Ducks called his name.

"I came to Vegas on Thursday and had a couple meetings with teams on Thursday and then a couple on Friday," he said. "Anaheim wasn't one of those teams, so I never thought this was a possibility. And then hearing that, 'from the Oshawa Generals' before my name, kind of just instant electricity put through my body. It was almost an out-of-body experience."

Kimelman and Morreale also covered their surprises and standout selections from the first round Friday.

