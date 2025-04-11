2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center (5-foot-10, 177 pounds), born in Hauppauge, New York, is No. 2 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He finished with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games for BC this season. His April diary was filed a week after a 3-1 loss against Denver in the NCAA Regional Final on March 30.

Hello hockey fans.

So, our season has ended. I had a lot of memories my freshman year ... all those close games and times when you see the team really coming together. Whether it was the big comeback win against Maine during the BC tribute game to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and Tony Voce on Nov. 8, or the 4-2 win against West Michigan at home on Oct. 26. I'll always remember the fans at the games; it was awesome on Friday nights playing Boston University.

Off the ice, just being around everyone every day, from my first day as a new player on the team to the last day when people were parting ways. You just kind of soak it in and I'm grateful for it all.

It was a tough way to end the season with the loss against Denver. I mean, obviously when Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators) scored to pull us within 2-1, that helped a lot. It got us back into it, gave us a chance. It was not the finish we wanted, but there's nothing you can do about it now.

I was really happy to see linemates Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) sign their NHL contracts and begin play in the NHL with their teams. Being with those guys for so long, to call them my best buddies, and seeing what they've done and now playing in the National, has been so cool to see. I've very proud of them.

Now that the season is over, I'll just try to get in the gym a ton; get on the ice too. It's just about trying to get bigger, stronger and faster.

I feel like I became more of a mature player in college this season. I feel I became a player who could play in those tough moments against those heavier, stronger and tougher guys. Someone who can skate well and handle the pressure if there's a stronger guy on you to find a way to come out with the puck. I think those little things really helped me become a better player this season.

I guess I'm a little curious to see the results of the NHL Draft Lottery in May. I know that you don't choose where you go so you just have to be grateful that you're in a position to get drafted, so I'm excited. But we'll see. I think the Draft Lottery is a cool way for the fans to kind of get pumped up for the draft, so it'll be fun.

I'm also going to train for the NHL Draft Combine in June. I know I have to be ready for it so that you're walking in there prepared and ready to go. I know about the bike tests and the other things we'll be doing, so it's definitely something I'll be training for.

I've got final exams to prepare for as well in the next 3-4 weeks, so I'll be busy with that as well.

That's all for this month. My next diary will be after the NHL Combine in June.