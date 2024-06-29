Rangers happy to select ‘elite defender’ Emery with No. 30 pick in NHL Draft 

LAS VEGAS -- EJ Emery, the New York Rangers' first-round pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday, said he would have loved to play with Willie O’Ree.

“As a Black man growing up, there aren’t too many in hockey, and he was one of those figures I was able to look up to, and he’s the first person I got [an autograph] from,” Emery said.

O’Ree made history when he became the first Black player in the NHL when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum on Jan. 18, 1958.

Emery, a defenseman for USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, will become a trailblazer when he plays for the University of North Dakota this fall.

The 18-year-old from Surrey, British Columbia, will become North Dakota’s first Black player since Akil Adams during the 1993-94 season.

“The coaches and the fans, and obviously the team, made me feel at home and I know they’re going to look out for me,” Emery said. “I felt safe there. It’s the best option.”

Emery (6-foot-3, 183 pounds) said being selected by the Rangers with the No. 30 pick was one of the best outcomes he could have hoped for. He and scouts say his game is similar to New York defenseman K'Andre Miller, another NTDP alumnus.