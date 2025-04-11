Kings score 6 to cruise past Ducks, gain in Pacific race

Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Adrian Kempe each had three assists for the Kings (45-24-9), who have won five of six. Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

“Sometimes they don’t go in, like last game (a 2-1 loss to the Kraken on Monday), for example,” Fiala said. “We had so many chances, so many shots, hit bars and whatever, and we only scored one. And today, it turned.

“That’s another reason we just have to stay on it, continue what we’re doing. Believe in the system, believe in us, believe in what we’re doing, and just keep on going. Keep it going, and eventually it’s going to go in.”