Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday and will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Carolina (46-27-4) is second in the Metropolitan Division with 96 points, seven more than New Jersey (41-30-7), which clinched a spot in the playoffs on Wednesday when the New York Rangers lost 8-5 to the Philadelphia Flyers. The team that finishes second in the division will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series.

Forward Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 76 games this season, and forward Seth Jarvis is second with 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) in 70 games. Ten players have scored at least 10 goals for Carolina this season. Pyotr Kochetkov is 26-15-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 45 games this season, and Frederik Andersen is 13-6-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .914 save percentage in 19 games, missing 39 games with a knee injury.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt, who has a career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 78 games this season, and fellow forward Nico Hischier, who has 67 points (35 goals, 32 assists) in 72 games. Center Jack Hughes had 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in March. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames in a trade during the offseason, is 26-15-6 with a 2.53 GAA and .899 save percentage in 48 games this season. Jake Allen is 12-15-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .911 save percentage in 29 games (27 starts).

The teams split the season series, each going 2-2-0. Forward Jack Roslovic led Carolina with five points (three goals, two assists) in four games. Jarvis had four points (one goal, three assists) in three games, and Aho and Jackson Blake each had two goals. Kochetkov started two games (1-1-0), allowing six goals, and Spencer Martin (17 saves in 4-2 loss on Nov. 21) and Dustin Tokarski (21 saves in a 5-2 win on Dec. 28) each started once. Andersen, who has been alternating starts with Kochetkov since returning from injury Jan. 20, has not faced New Jersey this season.

The Devils were led by Bratt, who had seven points (two goals, five assists) in four games against the Hurricanes, and Hughes, who had six points (one goal, five assists). Forwards Ondrej Palat and Hischier each had two goals. Markstrom was 2-1-0 with a 2.34 GAA and .916 save percentage in three games, and Allen allowed four goals on 40 shots in his only start, the loss on Dec. 28.

Carolina and New Jersey have met five times in the postseason. The Devils won the first series in six games in the 2001 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, but the Hurricanes have won the past four. Their most recent series came in the Eastern Conference Second Round in 2023; Carolina won in five games.

The Hurricanes have won at least one playoff round each of the past six seasons and were eliminated by the New York Rangers in six games in the second round last season. The Devils last made the postseason in 2023.