2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Boston University forward selected No. 1 by San Jose

Macklin Celebrini draft diary

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Macklin Celebrini / Special to NHL.com

Macklin Celebrini, a center at Boston University in Hockey East, is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 190 pounds) and native of North Vancouver, Canada, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. Celebrini, the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player, led Boston University in goals (32) and points (64) in 38 games. Celebrini filed his final diary after being selected No. 1 by the San Jose Sharks at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.

Hello hockey fans.

Well, words cannot describe my experience in Las Vegas at Sphere. I feel so fortunate and am honored to be chosen by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

I flew into Vegas on Wednesday and didn't see the Sphere from the plane, but I was able to take a tour on Thursday and it was a jaw-dropping experience because it's such an amazing building and you see why it's talked about so much.

I participated in a youth clinic on Wednesday afternoon at the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility with Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Zayne Parekh, and Tij Iginla, and that was a lot of fun.

I was so excited on Thursday night but also exhausted, so once I was asleep, I was out. When I woke up Friday morning, we had breakfast and then I did a couple of media things. Just stuff to prepare for the draft.

When we got to Sphere, it was amazing. The presentation was so special; it was done so well. I feel super lucky that I was able to experience this even though there's so much history in the NHL arenas with how they usually do it. I just felt like this experience was truly one of a kind.

Celebrini takes in Sphere ahead of the NHL Draft

Former Sharks forward Joe Thornton made the pick and it was really cool. It was just pure joy and excitement when I heard my name called. I can't wait to play for this historic organization. They've had a lot of amazing players and made a reputation of how good they can be, so I just couldn't be more excited.

The first person I hugged was my mom. They just said they were proud of me, and I thanked every single one of them and my siblings for all their support throughout the years. When I got on stage to put the jersey on, Thornton welcomed me to the NHL and told me how special it is to be selected first overall.

I know the Sharks have development camp coming up, but I'm going to head home on Saturday and we'll see what the plans will be from there. 

It was a fantastic three days here in Vegas. It was an experience of a lifetime. I think what I'll remember most is just getting called (with the No. 1 pick); that was an amazing moment. I can't really describe the joy that was going through me.

I want to thank NHL.com for giving me the opportunity to put together a draft diary all season long and thank you to the fans for reading. Enjoy the summer everyone!

