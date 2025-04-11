Blackhawks pull away from Bruins with 3 quick goals in 3rd

Donato, Bertuzzi, Korchinski score 93 seconds apart for Chicago

CHI at BOS | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 1:33 during the third period to pull away for a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Nick Foligno scored twice, and Ryan Donato reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career for the Blackhawks (23-46-10), who had lost six of seven (1-5-1). Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves.

Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (32-39-9), who have lost two of three. Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves.

Donato put the Blackhawks in front 2-1 at 3:13 of the third, scoring on a rebound near the right post.

Tyler Bertuzzi made it 3-1 at 4:23. His backhand pass was blocked by Parker Wotherspoon, but the puck went right back to him, and he scored blocker side from the high slot.

Kevin Korchinski scored his first goal of the season 24 seconds later to push the lead to 4-1.

Geekie cut it to 4-2 at 11:08, scoring on a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Pastrnak.

Geekie extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (seven goals, 10 assists). Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games (eight goals, 10 assists).

Foligno scored into an empty net with 28 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:39 of the first period. He went to make a check on Philipp Kurashev, who turned the puck over while trying to make a move around him. The puck then made its way to Elias Lindholm, whose intended pass for Pastrnak deflected off the stick of Sam Rinzel and the Bruins forward before beating Soderblom.

Foligno tied it 1-1 at 7:55 of the second period. He broke up a pass at the defensive blue line, chipped the puck to himself off the boards, and skated down the right wing before beating Swayman blocker side on a partial breakaway.

Latest News

Rangers score 9 goals, cruise past Islanders

Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators

Marchand scores 1st goal for Panthers in win against Red Wings

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could miss final 3 games of regular season

Ovechkin, Capitals celebrate NHL goals record in pregame ceremony

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Boeser doesn't expect to return to Canucks next season: report

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Hischier, Crosby among many players impacted by late NHL executive Shero

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can secure No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Utah misses playoffs in 1st season, hurt by injuries, lack of scoring depth

Canucks miss playoffs after winning Pacific Division last season