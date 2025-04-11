Lankinen makes 31 saves, Canucks top Avalanche

Dakota Joshua and Kiefer Sherwood each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (37-29-13), who have won two straight and three of their past four games.

Vancouver was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Minnesota Wild won 8-7 in overtime against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

“I think it was a really good effort. Lot of good stuff from some individuals,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “I thought the team played really well. I liked our game.”

Devon Toews scored, and Cale Makar and Charlie Coyle each had an assist for the Avalanche (48-28-4). Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

“Just not skating, bad decisions. Our breakouts were terrible,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Just a tough time getting in and out of the zone tonight. So, it kind of messes up your whole game.”

With Colorado's loss, the Dallas Stars, who lost 4-0 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, clinched at least second place in the Central Division. The Avalanche, who are six points behind the Stars and seven ahead of both the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, will finish third in the division.

“You should play kind of the same way no matter what. I mean, you're only human. You can't play every single game your best, but you can try,” Blackwood said. “So, I think that it's important that we keep trying to push and finish strong.”

DeBrusk gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the second period when he drove the net and chipped Sherwood’s centering pass up and over Blackwood.