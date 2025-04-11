Hill makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hold off Kraken

Barbashev, Karlsson each scores for Vegas, which pads lead in Pacific Division

Kraken at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 24 saves the Vegas Golden Knights, who held off the Seattle Kraken for a 2-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights (48-22-9), who have points in four straight games (3-0-1) and sit atop the Pacific Division, six points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Jared McCann scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (34-40-6), who lost 7-1 at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Barbashev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from the left circle into an open net after Brett Howden’s centering pass was deflected out to the trailing forward.

Karlsson made it 2-0 at 7:56 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Reilly Smith on the rush and scoring with a snap shot from the left circle past Daccord’s glove.

McCann cut it to 2-1 at 17:21 when he stuffed in a loose puck in the crease after Adam Larsson’s point shot was tipped by Jordan Eberle and came back off the post.

Latest News

Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Stars to increase lead in Central

Capitals clinch No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference with shootout win against Hurricanes

Saros makes 39 saves, Predators top Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lankinen makes 31 saves, Canucks top Avalanche

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Gallagher embracing leadership role as Canadiens continue playoff push

Boeser doesn't expect to return to Canucks next season: report

Rangers score 9 goals, cruise past Islanders

Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Blackhawks pull away from Bruins with 3 quick goals in 3rd

Marchand scores 1st goal for Panthers in win against Red Wings

Ovechkin's sons outtakes from NHL goals record video are super cute

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could miss final 3 games of regular season

Ovechkin, Capitals celebrate NHL goals record in pregame ceremony

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today