Hill makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hold off Kraken

Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights (48-22-9), who have points in four straight games (3-0-1) and sit atop the Pacific Division, six points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Jared McCann scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (34-40-6), who lost 7-1 at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Barbashev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from the left circle into an open net after Brett Howden’s centering pass was deflected out to the trailing forward.

Karlsson made it 2-0 at 7:56 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Reilly Smith on the rush and scoring with a snap shot from the left circle past Daccord’s glove.

McCann cut it to 2-1 at 17:21 when he stuffed in a loose puck in the crease after Adam Larsson’s point shot was tipped by Jordan Eberle and came back off the post.