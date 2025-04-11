LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 24 saves the Vegas Golden Knights, who held off the Seattle Kraken for a 2-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Hill makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hold off Kraken
Barbashev, Karlsson each scores for Vegas, which pads lead in Pacific Division
Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights (48-22-9), who have points in four straight games (3-0-1) and sit atop the Pacific Division, six points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.
Jared McCann scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (34-40-6), who lost 7-1 at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.
Barbashev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from the left circle into an open net after Brett Howden’s centering pass was deflected out to the trailing forward.
Karlsson made it 2-0 at 7:56 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Reilly Smith on the rush and scoring with a snap shot from the left circle past Daccord’s glove.
McCann cut it to 2-1 at 17:21 when he stuffed in a loose puck in the crease after Adam Larsson’s point shot was tipped by Jordan Eberle and came back off the post.