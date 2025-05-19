'Stanley Pup' rescue dog competition to return in June

NEW YORK – ‘Stanley Pup,’ a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs, will return for the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. New for this year, all 32 NHL teams will be represented by a four-legged friend, many of whom will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective city. During the 90-minute special, the pups will face off in a friendly competition showcasing their adorable canine skills.

The show will feature special appearances by celebrity dog lovers including Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve. In addition, color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Michelle Gingras reporting rink side. The show will premiere in the U.S. June 6, on TruTV (4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET) and in Canada June 7, on Sportsnet (3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET). The show will also air on NHL Network June 8 (4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET) and across the NHL’s digital platforms.

Last year marked the first-ever ‘Stanley Pup’ and featured dog “players” such as Sergei Bobruffsky, Connor McDoodle, Alex Ofetchkin and more. The broadcast will feature NHL players including Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Alexander Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), and Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) introducing participating dogs in support of local pet adoption in their cities.

Stanley Pup is executive produced by Michael Levitt for Michael Levitt Productions, whose past rescue-themed projects include “American Rescue Dog Show,” “Fox's Cause for Paws,” “All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration” and more, Steve Mayer (President, NHL Content & Events) and Matt Nicholson (NHL Group Vice President, Production & Creative Development) for NHL Productions. The national nonprofit organization Petco Love will once again provide the dogs in the competition through their shelter partners across the country to spotlight the joy of pet adoption. BISSELL and Blue Buffalo join this year as sponsors.

“We were thrilled with the success of the first-ever ‘Stanley Pup’ in 2024 and because of the amazing response from audiences watching at home, the NHL is excited to bring it back this season with even more rescue dogs,” said Mayer. “We love being able to support great causes and knowing that even more participating dogs will find permanent homes this year is very fulfilling for the league. We can’t wait to see what fun this year’s friendly competition brings as the “players” hit the Stanley Pup rink.”

“There’s nothing more gratifying than to make content that actually changes lives, and in this case, both for the dogs needing homes and the families that adopt them,” said Levitt. “Two paws up to the NHL for doing their part to help pups in need and giving us this platform to show people how shelter dogs deserve to be part of every family’s starting lineup.”

“Stanley Pup is a joyful reminder that all-star pets can be adopted from your local shelter,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Adopting a pet is like scoring the game-winning goal—one moment of heart, and you've changed a life forever. We’re proud to team up with the NHL to spotlight shelter pets across the country.”

For more information about dogs available for adoption in your area, visit PetcoLove.org/StanleyPup. Additional highlights from the ‘Stanley Pup,’ including behind-the-scenes content, will be available on NHL.com/StanleyPup.

Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage is underway on ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV and Max in the U.S., and in Canada on SN, SN1, CBC and TVA Sports. Outside of North America, NHL international media partners deliver games to fans around the world.

