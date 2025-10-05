What We Learned From The Canes' Preseason

The Nadeau Show: Coming Soon...

Coming into camp, there weren't a ton of opportunities for anyone to steal a job, given that the team had largely solidified what they'd expected to be their opening night roster back in July.

With that being said, though, Bradly Nadeau showed that he's knocking on the door of being NHL-ready.

Last year, he was a 19-year-old set to venture into his first full season as a pro. This time around, he arrived back for his second camp on the heels of a historic 32-goal season in the AHL,

Proving last year was no fluke, he produced five points in the team's first five exhibition games and left Rod Brind'Amour impressed.

"It's tough because, yeah, we'd love to keep him here, but we also have to figure out what makes sense," the head coach said after Nadeau was assigned to Chicago (AHL) last week. "You can see we have lots of forwards, so it wouldn't really make sense at this point with the way the schedule worked out. (We'd rather) keep him going and keep him playing. Plus, he's developing really well. We'll obviously keep our eye on him. He did everything he needed to do."

Could he be considered a call-up option when the season gets going?

"It just depends on the kinds of call up. It has to be the right fit. We don't want to call him up to play six minutes per night," Brind'Amour continued. "It just depends on where we're at. Obviously, he's a high-end player for us and we love how he's progressing."