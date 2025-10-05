What We Learned From The Canes' Preseason

Health Is Wealth...
While the Canes' final preseason record will show 1-3-2, a victory even bigger than their 4-2 takedown of the Nashville Predators on September 28 is the fact that the group ends their exhibition slate healthier than they started it.
To begin camp, Jaccob Slavin was being held out as a precaution, in addition to K'Andre Miller and Mark Jankowski wearing yellow, no-contact sweaters. Jalen Chatfield and Pyotr Kochetkov also missed time due to minor injuries as well.
But as the group works toward the real deal on Thursday, Rod Brind'Amour is expecting to have almost his full roster of players, if not the full thing, available.
Although neither Miller or Slavin made it into preseason action, Chatfield, Jankowski, and Kochetkov all skated on Sunday in Nashville, signaling that they should be good to go.
If one of or both, Miller or Slavin aren't able to skate in the regular season opener against the New Jersey Devils, Mike Reilly and rookie Charles Alexis Legault are the next men up. There's something to be said for Legault still being in the mix.
The 22-year-old second-year pro gave a healthy glimpse at his defending abilities in five preseason games and stood out with his 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. frame. Although their left-handedness contracts to Legault's right-shot, both training camp tryout Oliver Kylington and summer signee Gavin Bayreuther had an opportunity to earn the final spot, but as time revealed, the up-and-comer has earned the right to stick around for now.