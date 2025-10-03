Canes Sign Givani Smith To One-Year Contract

Forward agrees to two-way deal for 2025-26 season

16x9 Smith Signed
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Givani Smith to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Smith $775,000 on the NHL level or $140,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a guarantee of at least $250,000.

"Givani came to camp as a PTO and proved that he deserved a role in the organization," said Tulsky. "His size and physicality make him a good fit to add depth to our forward group."

Smith, 27, has appeared in four preseason contests for the Hurricanes, ranking tied for second on the team in goals (2) and tied for third in points (3) and registering a team-high 28 penalty minutes. The Toronto native split the 2024-25 season between the NHL and AHL, appearing in 13 NHL games with San Jose and Colorado and 16 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A second-round selection (46th overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Draft, Smith has appeared in 168 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, San Jose and Colorado, totaling 22 points (9g, 13a) and 268 penalty minutes.

