Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville

Forward appeared in 39 games with the Canes last season

jost_10-1

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After being placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, forward Tyson Jost was claimed by the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Jost, 27, appeared in 39 regular-season games for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, totaling nine points (4g, 5a). He also played 14 games in the AHL with Chicago, scoring four goals and adding five assists (9 points).

He was re-signed to a one-year contract on July 2, 2025.

Selected by the Avalanche in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 149 points (61g, 88a) in 495 career NHL games with Colorado, Minnesota, Buffalo and Carolina. The 5’11”, 187-pound forward has also tallied 30 points (13g, 17a) in 52 career AHL games with San Antonio, Colorado, Rochester and Chicago.

Prior to turning professional, Jost posted 35 points (16g, 19a) in 33 NCAA games with North Dakota during his lone season of college hockey in 2016-17. The St. Albert, Alta., native has represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, and two IIHF World Championships (2018-19), winning silver in 2017 and 2019.

The Canes training camp roster is down to 26 players. Gavin Bayreuther, Noel Gunler, Josiah Slavin, and Ryan Suzuki, who were all also placed on waivers on Tuesday, cleared and will be assigned to the Chicago Wolves.

