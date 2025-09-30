Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Rod Brind'Amour on Givani Smith sticking around for a few more days...

"He's a guy trying to make a squad and showing what he can do. In the four games that he's played, he's done a pretty good job. There's no reason not to keep him around and give him another look."

Brind'Amour on Charles Alexis Legault remaining aboard as the eighth defenseman...

"I thought he had a good camp, and we needed an extra defenseman with the uncertainty of whether guys are going to practice or not. I felt like he deserved to be sticking around with the big group."

Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on Bradly Nadeau going to Chicago (AHL)...

"It's tough because, yeah, we'd love to keep him here, but we also have to figure out what makes sense. You can see we have lots of forwards, so it wouldn't really make sense at this point with the way the schedule worked out. (We'd rather) keep him going and keep him playing. Plus, he's developing really well. We'll obviously keep our eye on him. He did everything he needed to do."

Brind'Amour answering if he'd consider Nadeau as a "first call-up option"...

"It just depends on the kinds of call up. It has to be the right fit. We don't want to call him up to play six minutes per night. It just depends on where we're at. Obviously, he's a high-end player for us and we love how he's progressing."

Brind'Amour on the large batch of prospects assigned to Chicago (AHL)...

"I thought, for the most part, every one of them took steps (forward). And that's what you should see. They were all pretty new to it last year, and now you can tell, they're way more comfortable with everything that went on. Their play was better for the most part too. I thought every one of them that we put in there was a little bit better than last year. That's what you need to see. You hope that they keep progressing, and you hope that we probably don't need them. At the end of the day, you don't want to have to rely on those guys, at least not yet or right now. I thought they all, for the most part, did a pretty good job."