Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Brind'Amour talking about 2025 second-round pick Ivan Ryabkin and the impression he made in camp...
"He's an 18-year-old and he's got a really bright future. He's very competitive, that's what I liked. For all intents and purposes, he really doesn't know how to play at this level, because he shouldn't. He's all over the place, and obviously, the language barrier is not optimal for him. But I thought he didn't back down one bit, and for a young kid, that's impressive. That's what stood out... He's not backing down. It's obviously a skill set that he has and will translate. He's not ready, but if that matures, we'll have something there."
Brind'Amour on if he plans to carry three goaltenders this year...
"We haven't made any decisions on how that's going to go. I think that's all determined on the health and where everyone's at."
Brind'Amour discussing Cayden Primeau...
"I think he's been solid. I had a good indication of what kind of goalie he was, but you never really know until you get him in there and see him first-hand. I thought he did a really solid job and that's what we need out of that position."
Brind'Amour on the approach to the final days of camp...
"We want to stay sharp. Obviously, we have the one preseason game left. It's just keep getting better and dialing in certain areas, for sure."
Brind'Amour when asked if Jaccob Slavin is expected to be available for Opening Night...
"I think so. He looks good. He just had a little something that we definitely want to make sure is behind us."
Brind'Amour after being asked about when he'd consider keeping Logan Stankoven at center...
"I don't really know that you ever have to decide. He's certainly played well, and he looks pretty good. That's probably going to be a really fluid situation, all year. It's a newer position for him, but he seems to be adapting pretty well, so far."