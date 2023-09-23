Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Ponomarev To Miss Time

Injuries, unfortunately, impact every NHL club, but after how much of a story they were during the back half of the team's 2022-23 run, it adds an extra layer of disappointment to have them rear their ugly head so soon into the new campaign.

Prospect Vasily Ponomarev, who was expected to be one of the biggest storylines at training camp as he pushed for a spot on the NHL roster spot, is the first player to be sidelined.

Suffering what was described by Rod Brind'Amour as "a tweak in his knee" during Thursday's first skate, the 21-year-old will now miss some time, per the head coach.

"It's nothing serious, but it's enough that it's going to keep him out for a little bit," Brind'Amour said Saturday.

Registering a goal and three assists during last week's Southeast Rookie Showcase, Ponomarev was building steam in hopes of his eventual big league debut. The 2020 second-round pick had returned to Raleigh in July, well ahead of most players, efforting to show his desire for a place in the lineup.

Now, only time will tell how this impacts his season.