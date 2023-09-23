News Feed

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout

Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Canes Announce 2023-24 Uniform Schedule

Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs

Ladd Announces Retirement

Canes Enjoy Annual Day At The Ballpark

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info

Mailbag-Number-65-Antti-Raanta

Martinook-Strengthens-Community-Ties-With-Upcoming-Event

Martinook Strengthens Community Ties With Upcoming Event

Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Ponomarev sidelined, Vondras returns to juniors, and a glance at the lineup through three skates

9.23.23 Editorial
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After three consecutive days of on-ice sessions, the Carolina Hurricanes will conduct their work through video and in the gym on Sunday.

Opening their exhibition schedule in the week ahead with four games in four days Tuesday-Friday, here's a refresher of what's transpired thus far, and what to watch for in the coming days.

Ponomarev To Miss Time

Injuries, unfortunately, impact every NHL club, but after how much of a story they were during the back half of the team's 2022-23 run, it adds an extra layer of disappointment to have them rear their ugly head so soon into the new campaign.

Prospect Vasily Ponomarev, who was expected to be one of the biggest storylines at training camp as he pushed for a spot on the NHL roster spot, is the first player to be sidelined.

Suffering what was described by Rod Brind'Amour as "a tweak in his knee" during Thursday's first skate, the 21-year-old will now miss some time, per the head coach.

"It's nothing serious, but it's enough that it's going to keep him out for a little bit," Brind'Amour said Saturday.

Registering a goal and three assists during last week's Southeast Rookie Showcase, Ponomarev was building steam in hopes of his eventual big league debut. The 2020 second-round pick had returned to Raleigh in July, well ahead of most players, efforting to show his desire for a place in the lineup.

Now, only time will tell how this impacts his season.

Vondras Heads To Juniors

Another young player who had a nice showing at the Southeast Rookie Showcase was 19-year-old netminder Jakub Vondras. Splitting duties with Yaniv Perets in the club's victory over Florida, and then taking a solo win over Nashville, the 2022 sixth-round pick also went 11/11 in the two shootouts during the organization's four days in Florida.

However, with Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Perets ahead of him on the organizational depth chart, Vondras became the first player removed from the team's training camp roster on Saturday.

Expected to be a big part of the Wolves' quest for a Memorial Cup, the move allows the import from Czechia to return to his junior club ahead of their regular season opener next week.

A Consistent Start

Training camp is a time to experiment, as well as an opportunity to get things right through repetition.

With new pieces Michael Bunting, Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux, and Dmitry Orlov all expected to play key roles in Carolina's lineup this season, there was much anticipation to see where they'd slot in to start.

Through three days things have remained the same, both during line drills and on special teams.

"Part of the key is you want guys out there where they can be most effective.  That's the art of it," Brind'Amour said specifically after Saturday's practice.  "There's a lot of options and it's just a matter of getting the right fit.  We know how important that is.  I'm sure it'll be a work in progress for a while."

What's Next?

Carolina will return to the ice on Monday, with Group "C1" having the early shift. Group "C2" will take to the PNC Arena ice at 11 a.m.

The Canes will then kick off preseason play Tuesday at home against Tampa Bay. Tickets for the 7 p.m. puck drop can be found here.

All exhibition games will also be streamed live on Hurricanes.com.

