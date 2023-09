RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its training camp roster to 46 players. Goaltender Jakub Vondras will report to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.