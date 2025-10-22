Lenovo Center Voted Toughest Place To Play In The NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Addressed as the "Loudest House in the NHL" for years, the moniker is not hyperbole.

With frequent recordings of over 100db inside Lenovo Center, it has created an environment that's fun for fans to be a part of and a nightmare for opposing teams.

Affirmed by nearly a quarter of the players asked at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour in September, NHL.com published an article last week sharing that visiting players feel that 1400 Edwards Mill Rd is the toughest place to play in the NHL.

"It's the whole set up," Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "They pack [the fans] in there so it kind of feels smaller. It's a different feel. The road locker room is [bad], so that doesn't help. Put that in there."

Currently touting a sellout streak of 119 games, dating back to Feb. 24, 2023, support from the Caniacs has played a key role in the team's seven consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.