Lenovo Center Voted Toughest Place To Play In The NHL

"It's so loud and the fans are pretty crazy, so if you can get to the first TV timeout without getting scored on, you are settled in, but that is pretty tough."

10.22.25 Fans

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Addressed as the "Loudest House in the NHL" for years, the moniker is not hyperbole.

With frequent recordings of over 100db inside Lenovo Center, it has created an environment that's fun for fans to be a part of and a nightmare for opposing teams.

Affirmed by nearly a quarter of the players asked at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour in September, NHL.com published an article last week sharing that visiting players feel that 1400 Edwards Mill Rd is the toughest place to play in the NHL.

"It's the whole set up," Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "They pack [the fans] in there so it kind of feels smaller. It's a different feel. The road locker room is [bad], so that doesn't help. Put that in there."

Currently touting a sellout streak of 119 games, dating back to Feb. 24, 2023, support from the Caniacs has played a key role in the team's seven consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Carolina is pretty tough to play in early in the game," New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle said. "It's so loud and the fans are pretty crazy, so if you can get to the first TV timeout without getting scored on, you are settled in, but that is pretty tough."

250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6013
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_Social_CH1_1144
241002_Preseason_vsNashville_JL100564
241011_vsTampaBay_SL2_8509
241011_vsTampaBay__DSC2888
241103_CARvsWAS_JL108404
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_Social_CH1_1161
241217_CARvsNYI_JL105688
250328_CARvsMTL_JL108995
241217_CARvsNYI_JL209146
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_CH1_1308
250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6049
250227_CARvsBUF__L2_0267
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_Social_CH1_1172
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_JL103221
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_JL103287
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_JL105138
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_Social_CH1_1165
250330_CARvsNYI_JL207930
250512_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM4_SL2_4221
250422_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM2_CH1_1842
250512_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM4_CC103983
250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_0323
250512_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM4_JL104383
250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH3_0401
250510_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM3_CH4_6104
250422_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM2_CH3_4875
250512_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM4_SL1_3145
250512_CARvsWSH_RD2_GM4_SL2_4457
250420_CARvsNJD_RD1_GM1_Social_JL204972
/

Not just feared by opponents, it's loved and appreciated by those on the home side too.

"I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy," Rod Brind'Amour said following a victory in April.

Brind'Amour's group has certainly fed off that energy, going 31-9-1 at home during last year's regular season. Since the Hurricanes' Hall of Famer took over behind the bench, the team is 180-65-23 in Raleigh, totaling the second-best win percentage among all clubs in their own arena (.715).

The nod is also a nice "look how far we've come" moment. Just nine years ago, the Canes finished dead last in attendance among NHL teams, registering an average of just 11,776 fans per game.

Over the last three years, they've finished inside the top ten, including second-best during the 2022-23 season with an average capacity of 19,526 (includes standing room only).

News Feed

Prospect Report: Cerrato, Poirier Start NCAA Season Hot

Injury Report: Gostisbehere To Miss Rest Of Canes' Road Trip

Canes Set To Wear Whalers Uniforms On Thursday In Colorado

Recap: Canes Dealt First Loss In Vegas

Projected Lineup: October 20 at Vegas

Gotta See It: Nadeau Scores Lacrosse Goal

Preview: October 20 at Vegas

'Confidence' Fueling Seth Jarvis' Historic Start

Recap: Canes Clip Kings In Overtime

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 18 at Los Angeles

Recap: Canes Remain Perfect After Win In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 16 at Anaheim

Preview: October 16 at Anaheim

Behind The Storm Now Streaming On YouTube

Recap: Bussi Backstops Canes To Third Straight Victory

Injury Report: Slavin To Be 'Out For A While'

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose