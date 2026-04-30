Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Flyers

On The Other Side...

Just two months ago, popular hockey website MoneyPuck.com gave the Flyers a 3.8% chance at making the playoffs. With a 26-21-11 record coming out of the Winter Olympics, the team sat sixth in the Metro and were eight points back of a Wild Card spot, with four other teams in front of them.

The small glimmer of hope became a rallying cry for the group, as they turned on the jets over the final six weeks of the season.

Going 18-7-1 in their final 26 games, Philadelphia fought its way back into the mix, punching its ticket to the postseason against the Canes in their second-last game of the regular season.

Their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020, their mid-season turnaround can be credited to stellar defense and goaltending. Giving up an average of just 2.38 goals per game after Feb. 24, that number ranked the fewest among all Eastern Conference teams.

Last summer's free agency signing, Dan Vladar, has become the team's go-to in net. His 12 wins post-Olympics were tied for the most among all NHL netminders, and he rolled that right over into a strong first round, where he posted an outstanding .937 save percentage against the Penguins.

Additionally, the unit received a shot in the arm in late March when 2025 first-round pick (sixth overall) Porter Martone turned pro following his season at Michigan State and made an immediate impact. Turning in 10 points in his first nine NHL games, the 6-foot-3, 214 lbs. forward is as dynamic as they come.