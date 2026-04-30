Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Flyers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' road to a Stanley Cup continues with a second-round matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
It will once again be uncharted territory, as the two sides meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the very first time.
The Canes arrive at the matchup after a clean sweep of the Ottawa Senators in Round 1. Allowing just four goals in five games, the series was a story of astute goaltending from Frederik Andersen, goal-scoring from Logan Stankoven's line, and a 20-for-21 performance on the penalty kill.
The Flyers punched their ticket to Round 2 after defeating their cross-state rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in six games. After initially taking a 3-0 series lead, the orange and black faced some adversity before eventually closing things out in Wednesday's Game 6. Goaltender Dan Vladar had a standout showing for Rick Tocchet's team.
A full series schedule will be announced by the NHL in the coming days.