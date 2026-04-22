Tulsky Talks: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Media Availability

Ryan Henkel/The Hockey News: How satisfied have you been with the additions of Nikolaj Ehlers and K'Andre Miller?

Tulsky: "They've been great. This team is playing at its best right now, and those two are a big part of it, right? They've elevated us from where we've been in past years. I think they've added dimensions of defensive depth from K'Andre and offensive firepower and flare, for lack of a better word, from Nikolaj. It makes us a stronger and deeper team. It gives us a dimension that we haven't always had."

Sara Holland/CBS 17: What have you made of Logan Stankoven's performance as of late?

Tulsky: "He's been great. The last time I talked to you guys was after the trade deadline where, I got asked if we were comfortable with him. I described then that we had felt that line had been controlling play all year long. He was producing at five-on-five, he just wasn't getting a lot of power play time, so the overall point total hadn't showed up. Since then, he's gotten more power play time, we've seen more shots go in, because sometimes that happens, and he's played 20 games since that. He's had 12 goals and 19 points. You knew this was in him. People worry a lot about his height, but in the end, it's about how hard you fight, and he wins as many puck battles as anyone. He's been great for us. He drags a lot of people into the fight, and he makes us harder to play against."