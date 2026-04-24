Andersen's Excellence, Hall's Expertise Aid In Canes' Three-Game Lead

Veterans "driving the bus" for Carolina on the road to opening-series success

4.24.26 Fred

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA - Both the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators knew their first-round series was going to be tightly contested and suffocating in terms of play style.

After Game 1, Sens Head Coach Travis Green aptly compared it to baseball, saying there would be "a lot of singles hit compared to home runs."

Predictably, that's held true.

Each game thus far has been decided by either one or two goals, and the only margins thinner than that have been the inches of ice available. However, there's beauty in playing "small ball," and the Canes have shown just that on their way to a 3-0 series lead.

Frustrating both the hosts and their fans at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, it was another stellar defensive effort from Rod Brind'Amour's group, earning themselves another day off the ice on Friday.

Limiting the Senators to just 22 shots, even with five power play attempts, the Senators had a hard time getting anything rolling, and as a result, have their season on the line on Saturday afternoon.

Fantastic FredZilla...

For most of their 82-game regular season, the Canes used a consistent rotation in net between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen.

A major storyline within itself, after Bussi arrived just days before the season started as an insurance waiver claim following an injury to Pyotr Kochetkov and a subsequent loss of Cayden Primeau, the whole experience in net this season had the potential to go sideways early on.

Instead, in an effort to keep Andersen fresh during the team's early-season west coast road trip, the team went with Bussi in San Jose in just the third game of the season, despite a lack of preseason experience with the group and just a handful of practices.

Victorious in his inaugural showing, the team went to him again four days later in Los Angeles. He won, again.

A theme that would continue and land his name in NHL record books, it was the beginning of what would be a team-leading 39 starts for the 27-year-old this season. And in more ways than one, that's helped the team in the here and now, as a fresher Andersen is once again elevating his game in the postseason.

As he reasoned his decision to go back to the Dane for a third straight game on Thursday, something the veteran had not been tasked with all season, Rod Brind'Amour pointed back to the lighter workload of "Zilla" during the regular season.

"I think, really, it's the year's work, where we didn't have to (overwork) either guy. They weren't overly taxed," Brind'Amour said. "I think it's more the bulk of the work for the year that allows him to feel good."

Healthy all season long, something Andersen hadn't been since the 2021-22 season, he's looked every bit of an ace in net through three wins this series.

"[I feel] good. Just being in the moment, trying to do what I can do right now," the 36-year-old said following last night's win. "Guys in front of me are playing really well and blocking a lot of shots to help me out. It's awesome to be on the ice and battle with them."

Battling they are, indeed. As prefaced earlier, where one shot could have seemingly changed the outcome in any of the three games, Jackson Blake raised a point about how altered things could be if Andersen weren't as "on" as he has been.

“He’s been unbelievable. I don’t know if there’s a goalie in the world playing as good as he is right now," Blake praised. "We’re up 3-0, but that could be a different story if Freddie’s not back there playing the way he is. He’s made some big saves and given us a lot of momentum and hope to go out there to play for him. He’s been great.”

Picking up his 49th career playoff win last night, tying the outgoing Jonathan Quick for the third-most among all active goalies, his teammates think it's just something about this year that pushes Andersen to new heights.

"Last year, he seemed to get to another level in the playoffs," Taylor Hall said. "I was shooting on him just before Game 1, and he seemed way more locked in. I'm not saying he wasn't locked in for the regular season, but I think he has another level that he gets to in the playoffs, of focus and determination. He's a rock back there."

Hall Good...

If there were a "Series MVP" so far, the conversation likely centers around Frederik Andersen and Logan Stankoven.

But boy, would Taylor Hall have a case.

Impossible to overstate how impactful the trio of Hall, Stankoven, and Jackson Blake has been thus far, the "second line" has been heaped upon praise from Rod Brind'Amour and their peers around the locker room for months now. Having their head coach call them "the team's best line" dating back to the team's return from the Winter Olympics is not something thrown around lightly.

Tied for the lead among all skaters with five points in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 34-year-old Hall has fit like a glove next to the two players over 10 years more junior.

“He’s one of the guys driving the bus right now. He’s a huge piece for our group," Blake said post-game. "For me and Stanks to play with a guy like that who has been around for a while and has had so much success, it’s great to have him there for advice. He’s always talking too, which is big. He’s been great for us.”

As much as Hall's veteran presence is appreciated by the two young bucks, he's quick to return the appreciation right back.

“They’re great hockey players. They have a lot of offensive prowess and just knowing where to be, and they’re really good at seeing what’s going to happen one, two, three plays ahead," Hall complimented. "That’s why Blaker gets open on (his goal), and Key makes a great pass. All night, we were playing in their end. We were supporting each other, and we were turning over pucks. It’s so fun to play like that with them.”

Not just a harmony among three players, defenseman Sean Walker also pointed out how perfect a puzzle piece Hall has been in the locker room for the group as a whole.

"He's great. Obviously, he's a guy that's been around a long time. He's mature. He knows how to play the game. He's also got that skill that fits in with those guys so well, and obviously that line has been huge for us," the steady blueliner reviewed. "Having him in the room, being calm, and present, being confident, telling guys how to make plays and keep going, it's great."

What's Next?

The Canes will try to finish the job on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Game 4 (FDSN, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX).

Regardless of their three-game lead in the series, the attitude and message are the same as they were before and after each game thus far.

"I said before the series started, what a great team we're playing. They've played hard every game, and they're going to do the exact same (tomorrow)," Rod Brind'Amour hammered home. "The only chance we have to be successful is if we play as hard as we can and do things right. Otherwise, it's not going to go well."

As the cliche goes, the last victory is always the most difficult.

"We're feeling good about ourselves, but the hardest to win is always that fourth win," Taylor Hall said of the situation. "They're going to be giving their best, and we're going to have to do the same."

Next Game: Saturday, April 25 | Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa | 3:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game (IF NECESSARY): Monday, April 27 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. Ottawa | TIME TBD | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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