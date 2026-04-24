Andersen's Excellence, Hall's Expertise Aid In Canes' Three-Game Lead

Fantastic FredZilla...

For most of their 82-game regular season, the Canes used a consistent rotation in net between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen.

A major storyline within itself, after Bussi arrived just days before the season started as an insurance waiver claim following an injury to Pyotr Kochetkov and a subsequent loss of Cayden Primeau, the whole experience in net this season had the potential to go sideways early on.

Instead, in an effort to keep Andersen fresh during the team's early-season west coast road trip, the team went with Bussi in San Jose in just the third game of the season, despite a lack of preseason experience with the group and just a handful of practices.

Victorious in his inaugural showing, the team went to him again four days later in Los Angeles. He won, again.

A theme that would continue and land his name in NHL record books, it was the beginning of what would be a team-leading 39 starts for the 27-year-old this season. And in more ways than one, that's helped the team in the here and now, as a fresher Andersen is once again elevating his game in the postseason.

As he reasoned his decision to go back to the Dane for a third straight game on Thursday, something the veteran had not been tasked with all season, Rod Brind'Amour pointed back to the lighter workload of "Zilla" during the regular season.

"I think, really, it's the year's work, where we didn't have to (overwork) either guy. They weren't overly taxed," Brind'Amour said. "I think it's more the bulk of the work for the year that allows him to feel good."

Healthy all season long, something Andersen hadn't been since the 2021-22 season, he's looked every bit of an ace in net through three wins this series.

"[I feel] good. Just being in the moment, trying to do what I can do right now," the 36-year-old said following last night's win. "Guys in front of me are playing really well and blocking a lot of shots to help me out. It's awesome to be on the ice and battle with them."

Battling they are, indeed. As prefaced earlier, where one shot could have seemingly changed the outcome in any of the three games, Jackson Blake raised a point about how altered things could be if Andersen weren't as "on" as he has been.

“He’s been unbelievable. I don’t know if there’s a goalie in the world playing as good as he is right now," Blake praised. "We’re up 3-0, but that could be a different story if Freddie’s not back there playing the way he is. He’s made some big saves and given us a lot of momentum and hope to go out there to play for him. He’s been great.”

Picking up his 49th career playoff win last night, tying the outgoing Jonathan Quick for the third-most among all active goalies, his teammates think it's just something about this year that pushes Andersen to new heights.

"Last year, he seemed to get to another level in the playoffs," Taylor Hall said. "I was shooting on him just before Game 1, and he seemed way more locked in. I'm not saying he wasn't locked in for the regular season, but I think he has another level that he gets to in the playoffs, of focus and determination. He's a rock back there."