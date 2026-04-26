Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for the team’s home games during the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Monday at 3 p.m.

The 3 p.m. on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale on Monday at noon. In addition, fans can text TICKETS26 to 919-705-0896 to receive a text as soon as playoff tickets go on sale to the general public.

The Hurricanes, who swept the Ottawa Senators in four games during the first round, will be the home team for their second-round series. Carolina will host Games 1 and 2, as well as Game 5 and Game 7, if necessary. The NHL will announce the specific schedule for each series later in the week.