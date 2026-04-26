Injury Report: Nikishin Diagnosed With A Concussion

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Sunday that defenseman Alexander Nikishin was diagnosed with a concussion during the team's Game 4 victory in Ottawa.

The 24-year-old blueliner had to be helped off the ice after being on the receiving end of a thunderous hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven, leaving the game with 15:25 remaining in the second period and not returning. Undoubtedly a scary scene, the team also shared positive news that Nikishin flew back to Raleigh with the team and "will continue the NHL’s protocol for a safe return to play."

Although a situation neither the player nor the team wants to be in, the silver lining is that time is on the Canes' side after taking care of business in four games. They await the winner of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Game 5 of that series is set for Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Nikishin played in all four games of the team's series victory over Ottawa, averaging 20:16 played through the first three games, before exiting the finale with just 5:16 time on ice. The first blueliner in team history to reach double-digit goals (11) during the regular season, Nikishin has been a steady presence for Tim Gleason's defense since arriving from Russia this time last year.

As the Canes bide time until they know their second-round foe, they have the day off on Sunday and are expected to return to practice at some point early this week.