Recap: Canes Silence Senators, Advance To Round 2

They Said It...

Jordan Staal following the close-out game…

“Special teams, for sure, was the biggest thing. PK was good. That’s a good power play, too. We did a good job of giving them really not a whole lot. Our power play came up big with a couple of big goals in games to give us a lead. So, I think special teams was the biggest thing. Freddie was great. The rest of the game, five-on-five, was tight. That’s a good team. They played hard…”

Sean Walker summarizing Frederik Andersen's series...

"Unbelievable. It could have been a different series if he wasn't playing the way he was. He stood on his head every night and made incredible saves when we needed them. He was the real difference in the series."

Sebastian Aho on the team’s response to a physical second period…

“The battle level, the way we stuck together, that was unbelievable. But there are a few things we also want to learn from, probably, but that’s the beauty of this thing. We get to play more hockey and use the experience…”

Rod Brind’Amour on where his team has taken the biggest steps since last year's postseason...

“Well, we’ll see. I guess we’ll have to answer that, maybe, hopefully, later. But I do know that experience matters. You can just feel it. All that was going on in this game, that easily could’ve went sideways for us. I can go back and dissect all the little things that happened that I’m like, ‘how did we get shorthanded out of that?’… It was insane, and the guys are playing the game; they’re in it, and they understand that this is happening. To be able to just— we’ve been through all this before. There was zero panic, and I chalk that up to being down this road before.”

Taylor Hall on Logan Stankoven's series...

“He’s been awesome. If you look back at how he played the last 10-15 games of the regular season, our line was clicking pretty well. He had so many chances all year long. When you start to see some pucks go in, it makes you feel better, you know? I think that’s probably how he’s going. But it’s the other stuff too. We weren’t on for a goal against all series, and he’s our center. He’s the guy down low doing the work. It’s not just the goals, it’s the 200-foot game that he and our line have done pretty well.”

Logan Stankoven reflecting on the series as a whole...

“It was a tight series. Like, every single game it was just a little play here or a little play there, and that was the difference. I thought everyone came up at different times to make huge plays in the series. Ottawa’s right there, even though it ended up four-nothing. It was nice to get the job done, but it was tight for sure.”