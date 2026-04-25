Recap: Canes Silence Senators, Advance To Round 2

OTTAWA - Led by yet another standout showing from Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall, the Carolina Hurricanes completed a sweep of the Ottawa Senators with a 4-2 win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.
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Although each team had a pair of power-play opportunities in the first period, including an abbreviated five-on-three for Ottawa, the game went into the second period scoreless. And if the opening 20 minutes of the day were considered quiet, the middle 20 were anything but.
Beginning with a seismic hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven that knocked Alexander Nikishin out for the game, the two sides went on to register 11 penalties in the frame alone and produced countless post-whistle scrums.
Amid the boiling temperatures, Hall gave Carolina the first lead of the day to the chagrin of the hometown crowd, but unfortunately, it was a short-lived one. Just 1:53 later, Drake Batherson netted the first power play goal of the series for Ottawa, snapping what had been an 0-for-17 run.
Taking the 1-1 score to the third period, Stankoven again came up clutch with a crucial go-ahead goal. On a man advantage of their own, K'Andre Miller sent a blast wide of Linus Ullmark's cage, but it bounced from behind the end wall to a net-side Stankoven, who made no mistake on the putback with just under 11 minutes remaining.
From there, the Senators' hopes of saving their season went on a bit of a roller coaster to wrap up the night. Their ninth power play of the night was fruitless, and Sebastian Aho potting an empty-netter further removed the wind from their sails. Dylan Cozens then brought his team back within a goal 33 seconds later, just for Aho to put another in the empty cage to seal the series for Carolina.
Frederik Andersen backstopped his fourth straight playoff win with 25 saves on 27 shots, including a number of key stops to keep the game scoreless as the team's penalty kill was heavily taxed in the middle frame.