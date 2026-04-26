Round 1 Recap: Canes Sweep Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes brought out the brooms in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ousting the Ottawa Senators in the minimum amount of games.

From the jump, it was expected to be tight. And it was. But it wasn't the long series many pundits predicted.

"We executed really well," Sebastian Aho reviewed following yesterday's final horn. "We played really well without the puck. I thought we gave them no room. We were blocking shots, we were checking bodies, and you can go down the list."

Also on the list is not playing from behind.

The Senators never led for a second in the series, making the Canes the first team to never trail in a game in the first round series since the Red Wings vs. the Blue Jackets in 2009.

Game 1: Frederik Andersen turned in a 22-save shutout, backstopping the Canes to a 2-0 victory.

turned in a 22-save shutout, backstopping the Canes to a 2-0 victory. Game 2: Jordan Martinook played hero, scoring in double overtime to take a 2-0 series lead.

played hero, scoring in double overtime to take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3: Logan Stankoven scored for a third straight game, and Frederik Andersen turned in another strong performance for a 2-1 victory.

scored for a third straight game, and turned in another strong performance for a 2-1 victory. Game 4: A fiery finale culminated with the Canes on top, 4-2.

In many ways, Rod Brind'Amour's group did exactly what they needed to be successful. Let's take a look back at some of the biggest storylines.