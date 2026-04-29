Andersen 'Unbelievable' To Start Postseason

RALEIGH, N.C. - Make your list of what impressed you most in the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round series victory over the Ottawa Senators. Goaltender Frederik Andersen should be one of the first things you put down.

Allowing just five goals in 273:22 of work, the veteran backstop was a rock for his team en route to a four-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators.

From his perfect performance in Game 1, through ending the series with a +7.6 goals saved above expected (MoneyPuck), he kept his team on the right side of razor-thin margins, with a few game-altering saves along the way.

"(He was) unbelievable. It could have been a different series if he wasn't playing the way he was," Sean Walker said in reflection. "He stood on his head every night and made incredible saves when we needed them. He was the real difference in the series."

Andersen's biggest moment may have come in the series opener, when he kept out what was initially ruled a third-period, game-tying goal for Ottawa. Referee Brandon Blandina confidently motioned that a net-side Brady Tkachuk had struck on the power play, something that would have swung momentum in the Senators' favor with 16 minutes left in regulation, and potentially changed the outcome of the inaugural bout.

Instead, a review determined that the veteran's glove had gotten over just in time, keeping the rubber out and Carolina ahead.