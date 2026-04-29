Injury Report: Nikishin Returns To Practice

Ehlers "getting better every day", expected to rejoin the team "shortly"

4.29.26 Niki IR New

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just one day after Rod Brind'Amour told reporters he was "hopeful" Alexander Nikishin (and Nikolaj Ehlers) would be ready for the Carolina Hurricanes' second-round series, the young defenseman took a step forward toward that being an actuality.

Returning to practice on Wednesday, Nikishin was not only with his teammates but also back operating alongside Shayne Gostisbehere, as he does when the team is at full health.

"I think he's feeling good," the head coach updated today. "Whatever he's got to do to get tested, it's all going along in the right direction."

Diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday after being forced out of Game 4 in Ottawa, Nikishin wore a yellow, no-contact jersey as he continues following protocol for a safe return to play.

"It was a scary hit. I saw Niki laying on the ice and (I) obviously tried to jump the guy," Andrei Svechnikov told the media when asked to revisit the hit. "When you play the physical game, that's what's going to happen. I've been there many times... Thank God he's fine and skating with us."

Not just an important part of the team's game at five-on-five, Nikishin serves an important role on one of the best power plays in the league, and his desire to improve stands out to his teammates.

"His willingness to learn (impresses me). He's always got a smile on his face, too. He's picked up English pretty fast," Gostisbehere reviewed. "He wants to get better. He stays on the ice forever shooting pucks, and overall, he's just a great kid."

To make room for the returning 24-year-old, Mike Reilly, who worked with Gostisbehere on Tuesday, was next to Charles Alexis Legault, who was recalled earlier this week.

With Nikishin back in the mix, here's how the full lineup looked during the skate at Lenovo Center:

Canes Practice Lines & Pairings (4/29)

FORWARDS

DEFENSEMEN

GOALIES
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Carrier - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
 
Deslauriers - Jankowski - Robinson
Reilly - Legault
 
Kotkaniemi
 
 

As for the other half of the injured duo, Ehlers did not skate today, but that does not change the optimism that he'll be ready for Round 2. 

Brind'Amour said, "He's getting better every day. I would anticipate him coming out here (to rejoin the team) shortly."

The first-year Hurricane was the only member of the roster to play in all 82 regular-season games, but of course, as fate would have it, suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3. Without him, Nic Deslauriers entered the lineup to help the team close out the series.

As Ehlers gets closer to a return of his own, the team continues to have time on its side, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh still duking it out for the right to face Carolina. Game 6 of their series takes place tonight (7:30 ET; TNT, truTV).

If Pittsburgh were to force a Game 7, that contest would take place in the Steel City on Saturday, at a time to be determined. Each day the series prolongs, it is another day for the Canes to get closer to full strength.

Stay tuned to Hurricanes.com in the coming days for information regarding Carolina's Round 2 schedule, opponent, and more.

News Feed

Andersen 'Unbelievable' To Start Postseason

Injury Report: Ehlers, Nikishin 'Hopeful' To Be Ready For Round 2

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Stankoven's Spark Comes At The Right Time For Carolina

Round 1 Recap: Canes Sweep Senators

Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Monday

Injury Report: Nikishin Diagnosed With A Concussion

Recap: Canes Silence Senators, Advance To Round 2

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Andersen's Excellence, Hall's Expertise Aid In Canes' Three-Game Lead

Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

Tulsky Talks: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Media Availability

Martinook's Moment, Canes' Resilience Spark Chaotic Game 2 Victory

Canes Announce $50,000 Grant To Ronald McDonald House Charities Of The Triangle