Injury Report: Nikishin Returns To Practice

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just one day after Rod Brind'Amour told reporters he was "hopeful" Alexander Nikishin (and Nikolaj Ehlers) would be ready for the Carolina Hurricanes' second-round series, the young defenseman took a step forward toward that being an actuality.

Returning to practice on Wednesday, Nikishin was not only with his teammates but also back operating alongside Shayne Gostisbehere, as he does when the team is at full health.

"I think he's feeling good," the head coach updated today. "Whatever he's got to do to get tested, it's all going along in the right direction."

Diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday after being forced out of Game 4 in Ottawa, Nikishin wore a yellow, no-contact jersey as he continues following protocol for a safe return to play.

"It was a scary hit. I saw Niki laying on the ice and (I) obviously tried to jump the guy," Andrei Svechnikov told the media when asked to revisit the hit. "When you play the physical game, that's what's going to happen. I've been there many times... Thank God he's fine and skating with us."

Not just an important part of the team's game at five-on-five, Nikishin serves an important role on one of the best power plays in the league, and his desire to improve stands out to his teammates.

"His willingness to learn (impresses me). He's always got a smile on his face, too. He's picked up English pretty fast," Gostisbehere reviewed. "He wants to get better. He stays on the ice forever shooting pucks, and overall, he's just a great kid."

To make room for the returning 24-year-old, Mike Reilly, who worked with Gostisbehere on Tuesday, was next to Charles Alexis Legault, who was recalled earlier this week.

With Nikishin back in the mix, here's how the full lineup looked during the skate at Lenovo Center: