Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes will once again turn to Frederik Andersen as they look to close out the Ottawa Senators in Saturday's Game 4.

When Rod Brind'Amour met with reporters at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon, he said he doesn't anticipate any changes to his team's lineup, signaling that the veteran backstop will make a fourth straight start for the first time this season. Andersen has started and won all three games this postseason, most recently turning aside 21 shots in a Game 3 win two nights ago, and leads playoff netminders with multiple starts in both GAA (0.84) and save percentage (.964).

Expected to be business as usual ahead of him, the line of Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, and Taylor Hall will aim to remain hot after scoring both goals on Thursday. Stankoven started the scoring for a third consecutive game, becoming the second player in NHL history to score the game-opening goal in each of their team’s first three games of a postseason, joining George Armstrong (3 GP in 1956 w/ TOR).

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.