Canes To Face Flyers In Round 2 Of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. - With Round 1 in the rearview, the Carolina Hurricanes will take on a Metro Division foe in Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Philadelphia Flyers (M3) are the Canes' (M1) next opponent, having defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) in six games during their first-round matchup. Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, with every contest requiring either overtime or a shootout.

This will be the first playoff battle between the Hurricanes/Whalers and the Flyers. The series will start in Raleigh (date TBD) as the Hurricanes own home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference portion of the playoffs.