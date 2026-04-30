Canes To Face Flyers In Round 2 Of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Schedule to be released in the coming days

2568x1444 (4)
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With Round 1 in the rearview, the Carolina Hurricanes will take on a Metro Division foe in Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Philadelphia Flyers (M3) are the Canes' (M1) next opponent, having defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) in six games during their first-round matchup. Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, with every contest requiring either overtime or a shootout.

This will be the first playoff battle between the Hurricanes/Whalers and the Flyers. The series will start in Raleigh (date TBD) as the Hurricanes own home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference portion of the playoffs.

2025-26 Regular Season Meetings...

  • October 11Seth Jarvis scored in overtime and 10 different skaters recorded a point as the Canes topped the Flyers 4-3 at Lenovo Center.
  • December 13: Carolina erased a two-goal deficit and held strong in a shootout, knocking off the Flyers 4-3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
  • December 14: For the second night in a row, the Canes took down the Flyers in a shootout, this time by a 3-2 final in Raleigh.
  • April 13: Missing several lineup regulars toward the end of the regular season, the Canes picked up a crucial point in Philadelphia to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a 3-2 shootout loss.

Living Loud At Lenovo...

Round 2 tickets are on sale now!

To be the first to know when tickets drop throughout the postseason, text "TICKETS26” to (919) 705-0896.

A full schedule with exact dates and times will be released by the NHL in the coming days.

News Feed

Injury Report: Nikishin Returns To Practice

Andersen 'Unbelievable' To Start Postseason

Injury Report: Ehlers, Nikishin 'Hopeful' To Be Ready For Round 2

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Stankoven's Spark Comes At The Right Time For Carolina

Round 1 Recap: Canes Sweep Senators

Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Monday

Injury Report: Nikishin Diagnosed With A Concussion

Recap: Canes Silence Senators, Advance To Round 2

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Andersen's Excellence, Hall's Expertise Aid In Canes' Three-Game Lead

Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

Tulsky Talks: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Media Availability

Martinook's Moment, Canes' Resilience Spark Chaotic Game 2 Victory