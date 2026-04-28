Injury Report: Ehlers, Nikishin 'Hopeful' To Be Ready For Round 2

Both players progressing after sustaining injuries in Round 1

IR_Ehlers

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice on Tuesday for their first practice since sweeping the Ottawa Senators, but did so without a pair of key pieces.

Alexander Nikishin, as previously announced, is currently going through the NHL's concussion protocol after exiting Game 4 in the second period. Nikolaj Ehlers also continues to be sidelined after missing all of Game 4 with a lower-body injury.

Speaking to the media after practice, Rod Brind'Amour was optimistic when asked about each player's status, noting that he's "hopeful that both guys will be ready (for Round 2), by the looks of it."

Specific to Nikishin, Brind'Amour says things are progressing well for the Russian rookie.

"With the concussion thing, everything's trending in the right direction," he said. "I guess it kind of depends on how long we're [waiting for Round 2] for, so that could work in our favor if it is a little longer."

With that in mind, here's how the group looked at Lenovo Center:

Practice Lines 4/28

FORWARDS

DEFENSEMEN

GOALIES
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Carrier - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Reilly
 
Deslauriers - Jankowski - Robinson
Legault
 
Kotkaniemi
 
 

In the event that one or both players are unable to participate when Round 2 rolls around, Brind'Amour and his staff are more than comfortable with the reinforcements that would be called upon.

"I thought that was really the story of the year, up to this point," said the Canes' coach. "Everybody that's had to step in has really contributed, or certainly there hasn't been a dip in our play with really key guys out. All those guys that had to pick up that slack, they did it."

On Saturday, that was Nic Deslauriers, drawing in for his first playoff action since logging five games with Minnesota in 2021-22. Despite playing just 3:09 in the contest, the trade deadline acquisition's relief effort impressed his head coach.

"I don't know that I've seen a guy that played as little as (he did) have as much of an impact on the game," said Brind'Amour. "I mean, it was every shift. He's been what we needed around here. The guys love him and he's been impactful on the ice when he's played..."

Back on the blue line, Mike Reilly looks most likely to join the lineup, if needed, after appearing in 42 regular-season games.

With the Philadelphia/Pittsburgh series now extending to a Game 6 on Wednesday, the wait continues for Carolina's next opponent, as does any indication of when their next game might be.

That delay could prove beneficial when it comes to getting players healthy, providing a window of rest and recovery that most teams in the postseason don't get to enjoy.

But is there such a thing as too much rest, particularly when a team is rolling as the Canes were in Round 1?

"We'll see. You like having a few days, for sure, to heal some bumps and bruises, but we're playing pretty well, we're pretty dialed in. You run the risk of being a little rusty, but that's out of your control," said Brind'Amour, before going on to note that the rest vs. rust debate is a "good thing to have to worry about."

Stay tuned to Hurricanes.com in the coming days for information regarding Carolina's Round 2 schedule, opponent and more.

News Feed

Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

Stankoven's Spark Comes At The Right Time For Carolina

Round 1 Recap: Canes Sweep Senators

Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Monday

Injury Report: Nikishin Diagnosed With A Concussion

Recap: Canes Silence Senators, Advance To Round 2

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa

Andersen's Excellence, Hall's Expertise Aid In Canes' Three-Game Lead

Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at Ottawa

Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

Tulsky Talks: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Media Availability

Martinook's Moment, Canes' Resilience Spark Chaotic Game 2 Victory

Canes Announce $50,000 Grant To Ronald McDonald House Charities Of The Triangle

Canes Name Spiros Anastas AHL Head Coach

Recap: Martinook Plays Hero As Canes Win Wild Game 2