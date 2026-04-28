Injury Report: Ehlers, Nikishin 'Hopeful' To Be Ready For Round 2

In the event that one or both players are unable to participate when Round 2 rolls around, Brind'Amour and his staff are more than comfortable with the reinforcements that would be called upon.

"I thought that was really the story of the year, up to this point," said the Canes' coach. "Everybody that's had to step in has really contributed, or certainly there hasn't been a dip in our play with really key guys out. All those guys that had to pick up that slack, they did it."

On Saturday, that was Nic Deslauriers, drawing in for his first playoff action since logging five games with Minnesota in 2021-22. Despite playing just 3:09 in the contest, the trade deadline acquisition's relief effort impressed his head coach.

"I don't know that I've seen a guy that played as little as (he did) have as much of an impact on the game," said Brind'Amour. "I mean, it was every shift. He's been what we needed around here. The guys love him and he's been impactful on the ice when he's played..."

Back on the blue line, Mike Reilly looks most likely to join the lineup, if needed, after appearing in 42 regular-season games.

With the Philadelphia/Pittsburgh series now extending to a Game 6 on Wednesday, the wait continues for Carolina's next opponent, as does any indication of when their next game might be.

That delay could prove beneficial when it comes to getting players healthy, providing a window of rest and recovery that most teams in the postseason don't get to enjoy.

But is there such a thing as too much rest, particularly when a team is rolling as the Canes were in Round 1?

"We'll see. You like having a few days, for sure, to heal some bumps and bruises, but we're playing pretty well, we're pretty dialed in. You run the risk of being a little rusty, but that's out of your control," said Brind'Amour, before going on to note that the rest vs. rust debate is a "good thing to have to worry about."

Stay tuned to Hurricanes.com in the coming days for information regarding Carolina's Round 2 schedule, opponent and more.