Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour offering his thoughts on the contest...

“That’s how you want to play on the road in the playoffs, for sure… The start was important, and then I thought we just played hard the rest of the night. Everyone contributed, and that’s how we’ve got to get it done.”

Jaccob Slavin on the keys to the win...

"Honestly, Freddie played unbelievable again. A couple of really good individual efforts out there for the goals, and then the penalty kill was huge. You kill five penalties in the second period there, that's the difference marker right there."

Rod Brind’Amour praising Frederik Andersen's performance...

"Solid. That's what you need out of your goaltending... Obviously, he made a couple of really big saves, but he's just a calming influence back there right now. It's the most important position..."

Frederik Andersen on how he feels about his game right now...

"Good. Just being in the moment, trying to do what I can do right now. Guys in front of me are playing really well and blocking a lot of shots to help me out. It's awesome to be on the ice and battle with them."

Jaccob Slavin on the success of the penalty kill...

"We've bought into how we have to kill a penalty. I think we all hop over those boards with the mentality of getting the job done, and Glease (Tim Gleason) does a great job of prepping us for that. I think we're going out there knowing we've got a job to do, and just doing whatever it takes to get it done."

Logan Stankoven after opening the scoring for a third consecutive game…

“I think it’s just a good feeling to start the game. It takes a little bit of pressure off of us. They were going to be excited to come out and try and steal this one, so it was nice just to kind of settle things down.”

Jackson Blake on the timeliness of his equalizer…

“They scored one and the building erupted. They got a little momentum there and just to get that quick answer right away, I think that was really big for us as a group…”

Taylor Hall on his linemates, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake…

“They’re great hockey players. They have a lot of offensive prowess and just knowing where to be, and they’re really good at seeing what’s going to happen one, two, three plays ahead. That’s why Blaker gets open on (his goal), and Key makes a great pass. All night, we were playing in their end. We were supporting each other, we were turning over pucks. It’s so fun to play like that with them.”