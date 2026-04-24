Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

Carolina can advance to Round 2 with win on Saturday

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes took a stranglehold on their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, capturing a 2-1 win in Canada's capital city to go up three games to none in the best-of-seven.

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While the location of the contest shifted to Ottawa for the first time this series, the start of the game, at least in terms of scoring, stayed the same as the two tilts in Raleigh. Needing just 5:13 tonight, Logan Stankoven became the first player in franchise history to open the scoring in three straight playoff contests, wiring home a Taylor Hall setup to give his group the early advantage.

Despite three opportunities on the man advantage in the first 20 minutes, Carolina's power play was unable to build on Stankoven's strike. But as the special teams script flipped in Ottawa's favor in the second period, a toothless power play haunted the hosts amid an 0-for-5 showing, including a 1:28 five-on-three that did not register a shot.

Amid their struggles, the Senators were able to briefly settle the score by way of Drake Batherson at even strength. Scoring with just 3:53 left in the middle frame, the tally ignited the home crowd and provided the notion that Travis Green's group would have momentum on their side to start the third period of a tie game.

Instead, the deadlock would last just 1:23. A brilliant delay from K'Andre Miller opened the door for a perfect seam pass to Jackson Blake, who deposited the puck into a wide-open net to retake the lead and halt any juice inside Canadian Tire Centre.

Blake's first of the postseason would also go on to serve as the game-winner, as Frederik Andersen shut the door in the third period, putting a bow on his third stellar performance of the series. Turning away all seven shots faced over the final 20 minutes, his night ended with 20 saves on 21 shots, backstopping his club to within one win of advancing past Ottawa.

CAR at OTT | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Logan Stankoven is the first player in team history (since relocation) to score in each of the club's first three games in a postseason. The only other player in franchise history to do so was Pat Verbeek (HFD, 1991).
  • Only two players in franchise history have posted a longer goal streak (at any time) in a playoff year: Bates Battaglia (4 GP in 2002) and Ray Sheppard (4 GP in 1999).
  • Stankoven also became the second player in NHL history to score the game-opening goal in each of their team’s first three games of a postseason, joining George Armstrong (3 GP in 1956 w/ TOR).
  • Jackson Blake scored his first goal of the postseason and his first career playoff game-winning goal. Blake now has points in all three games of the series (1G, 3A).
  • Taylor Hall pushed his team-leading point total to five (1G, 4A) with a pair of assists on Thursday and, along with his linemates, has recorded a point in all three games against Ottawa. The last Hurricane with as many points through the first three games of a playoff year was Sebastian Aho (5 in 2021).
  • Carolina's penalty kill stayed perfect with a 5-for-5 showing on Thursday, including a 5-on-3, and is now 12-for-12 in the postseason. Only Boston (14-for-14) has successfully navigated more shorthanded scenarios.

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour offering his thoughts on the contest...

“That’s how you want to play on the road in the playoffs, for sure… The start was important, and then I thought we just played hard the rest of the night. Everyone contributed, and that’s how we’ve got to get it done.”

Jaccob Slavin on the keys to the win...

"Honestly, Freddie played unbelievable again. A couple of really good individual efforts out there for the goals, and then the penalty kill was huge. You kill five penalties in the second period there, that's the difference marker right there."

Rod Brind’Amour praising Frederik Andersen's performance...

"Solid. That's what you need out of your goaltending... Obviously, he made a couple of really big saves, but he's just a calming influence back there right now. It's the most important position..."

Frederik Andersen on how he feels about his game right now...

"Good. Just being in the moment, trying to do what I can do right now. Guys in front of me are playing really well and blocking a lot of shots to help me out. It's awesome to be on the ice and battle with them."

Jaccob Slavin on the success of the penalty kill...

"We've bought into how we have to kill a penalty. I think we all hop over those boards with the mentality of getting the job done, and Glease (Tim Gleason) does a great job of prepping us for that. I think we're going out there knowing we've got a job to do, and just doing whatever it takes to get it done."

Logan Stankoven after opening the scoring for a third consecutive game…

“I think it’s just a good feeling to start the game. It takes a little bit of pressure off of us. They were going to be excited to come out and try and steal this one, so it was nice just to kind of settle things down.”

Jackson Blake on the timeliness of his equalizer…
“They scored one and the building erupted. They got a little momentum there and just to get that quick answer right away, I think that was really big for us as a group…”

Taylor Hall on his linemates, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake…

“They’re great hockey players. They have a lot of offensive prowess and just knowing where to be, and they’re really good at seeing what’s going to happen one, two, three plays ahead. That’s why Blaker gets open on (his goal), and Key makes a great pass. All night, we were playing in their end. We were supporting each other, we were turning over pucks. It’s so fun to play like that with them.”

What's Next?

The Canes will not practice on Friday. They'll return to action on Saturday for Game 4.

Next Game: Sunday, April 25 | Round 1, Game 4 at Ottawa | 3:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game*: Monday, April 27 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. Ottawa (if necessary) | TBD | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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