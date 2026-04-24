Recap: Canes Push Sens To The Brink In Game 3

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes took a stranglehold on their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, capturing a 2-1 win in Canada's capital city to go up three games to none in the best-of-seven.
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While the location of the contest shifted to Ottawa for the first time this series, the start of the game, at least in terms of scoring, stayed the same as the two tilts in Raleigh. Needing just 5:13 tonight, Logan Stankoven became the first player in franchise history to open the scoring in three straight playoff contests, wiring home a Taylor Hall setup to give his group the early advantage.
Despite three opportunities on the man advantage in the first 20 minutes, Carolina's power play was unable to build on Stankoven's strike. But as the special teams script flipped in Ottawa's favor in the second period, a toothless power play haunted the hosts amid an 0-for-5 showing, including a 1:28 five-on-three that did not register a shot.
Amid their struggles, the Senators were able to briefly settle the score by way of Drake Batherson at even strength. Scoring with just 3:53 left in the middle frame, the tally ignited the home crowd and provided the notion that Travis Green's group would have momentum on their side to start the third period of a tie game.
Instead, the deadlock would last just 1:23. A brilliant delay from K'Andre Miller opened the door for a perfect seam pass to Jackson Blake, who deposited the puck into a wide-open net to retake the lead and halt any juice inside Canadian Tire Centre.
Blake's first of the postseason would also go on to serve as the game-winner, as Frederik Andersen shut the door in the third period, putting a bow on his third stellar performance of the series. Turning away all seven shots faced over the final 20 minutes, his night ended with 20 saves on 21 shots, backstopping his club to within one win of advancing past Ottawa.