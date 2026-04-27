Stankoven's Spark Comes At The Right Time For Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seven months ago, Logan Stankoven was simply "excited about the opportunity" ahead of him.

Set to make the full-time switch to center for the first time in his pro career as the Carolina Hurricanes opened training camp, the then-22-year-old knew diligent work would be needed to fulfill his potential as a pivot. Still, he was eager to return to the role in which he found so much success as an amateur.

Stankoven's confidence, as expected, was tested throughout the 82-game campaign. There were stretches where he couldn't buy a goal, going as many as 14 games without lighting the lamp. But a look beyond the box score revealed that was starting to find his stride, particularly at even strength.

By the end of the regular season, more power-play opportunities and a bit more puck luck had Stankoven on a heater. Seven goals and 11 points in his final eight regular-season games preceded a franchise first in the playoffs: goals in each of the first four games of a postseason, as he and his line served as the main offensive catalysts of a first-round sweep for the Canes.

"There's [been] a couple spurts where things weren't going in. I was having the chances, but the puck just wasn't going in. Now, it's nice to see that they are going in," said Stankoven. "I think it's just [a result of] learning the game and growing as a player. There's ups and downs, but I think I've been able to stick with it. Kudos to my teammates for making great plays as well, we're just kind of all meshing well right now."

“That’s how he’s played all year," echoed Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. The puck wasn’t going in there for a long stretch, but it was chance after chance. Now, the law of averages is working in his favor here. It’s the right time to be having that happen.”